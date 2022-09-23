Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng delivered his mini-budget in the House of Commons this morning (September 23) - Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

The Conservative government is "reheating the same old failed policies" through its mini-budget, the MP for St Albans has claimed.

Daisy Cooper criticised the government's approach to tackling the cost of living crisis which was detailed in Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget in the House of Commons today (Friday, September 23).

The Liberal Democrat MP said she fears families in St Albans and towns throughout the country will be left to "pay the price" if the plans set out by the Conservatives result in a high rate of borrowing over several years.

She said: "This 'mini-budget' was an admission of failure from a Conservative government that is totally out of touch.

"It is not a plan, but a recipe for disaster.

"Bankers will enjoy unlimited bonuses, and big oil and gas giants will dish out billions to shareholders, leaving struggling families, here in St Albans, to pay the price for eye-watering borrowing for years and years to come.

"Instead of a real plan to grow the economy, the Conservative are reheating the same old failed policies that triggered the financial crisis 15 years ago.

"It’s clear that the Conservatives are taking people in St Albans and across the country for granted and have no plan to deal with soaring energy bills and rising food costs."

Daisy Cooper, MP for St Albans: "It is not a plan, but a recipe for disaster" - Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

The mini-budget, entitled The Growth Plan, was agreed by MPs this morning.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will abolish the 45 per cent income tax band, which is levied on earnings over £150,000.

The basic rate of income tax - for earnings between £12,571 to £50,270 - will be lowered from 20pc to 19pc.

The Treasury will also do away the cap on bankers' bonuses.

House buyers will not have to pay stamp duty on purchases up to £425,000.

House buyers will not pay stamp duty on purchases up to £425,000 from midnight on Friday, September 23 (File picture) - Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget will see the 45 per cent income tax band scrapped entirely - Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Clare de Silva, who the Conservative Party would stand in the St Albans seat in the event of a general election, praised the plans.

She said: "This is a Conservative Government that know that going for growth, supporting business and giving people more money in their pockets through tax cuts will transform this country and be a huge boost to St Albans.

"Following the impact of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the prime minister and the chancellor are doing everything they can to unleash opportunity.

"The chancellor also confirmed people across St Albans will benefit from personal tax cuts – cutting National Insurance contributions by 1.25 per cent, putting an extra £330 a year in people’s pockets and helping them with cos of living pressures.

"Similarly cutting the basic rate of tax to 19p in the pound will benefit hard working families across the constituency."

Councillor Brian Ellis is leader of the Conservative Group on St Albans City and District Council, which incorporates the city and Harpenden.

He said: "A rising tide should lift all boats.

"We are going to have to see how it plays out - and our economy does not exist in isolation from the rest of the world.

"If you achieve growth, you should get increased tax revenue all round."

Cllr Nigel Bell is the Labour Group deputy leader at Conservative-led Hertfordshire County Council.

Councillor Nigel Bell, who sits on Hertfordshire County Council, called for more adult social care and children's services funding this winter - Credit: Will Durrant

He fears the plans will not do enough to help the NHS and county council deal with the health and wellbeing impacts of a "tough winter".

Cllr Bell said: "This mini-budget feels like a massive gamble - and we can't afford a gamble at this moment in time.

"What the government should have been looking at are things like housebuilding and green levies.

"From a county council perspective, adult social care and children's services need more support.

"People's bills are still going to rise - perhaps not as much as before - but county council services are likely to become even more vital as people struggle to cope with price rises.

"Many families will still be in a difficult position as we approach the winter."