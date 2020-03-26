St Albans Rainbow Trails to spread positivity met with ‘phenomenal’ response

A St Albans mum has encouraged members of her street and the wider community to display artwork in their windows as a symbol of hope and positivity amid the coronavirus crisis.

The St Albans Rainbow Trails Facebook group has seen more than 1,500 people join since being set up by Preet Cox on Friday last week, and is making strides in spreading positivity across the city and district.

Mum-of-three Preet set up the group after seeing a similar initiative set up in the US.

She told the Herts Ad: “With everything going on I thought it was really positive and wanted to do something similar, so I set up a Facebook group and it’s just grown so much.

“We’ve had so many members of the community supporting it, it’s just been phenomenal really. It’s engaging people of all ages.

“Someone said a neighbour from across the road posted a thank you note through their door – there have been lots of kind gestures which are coming out of this group.

“That’s really important in this current time, people are spreading positivity through art.”

Preet added that it’s a great way to relax and come together with all members of the family.

“It’s having a huge positive impact on mental health,” she continued.

“We have to keep uplifting one another, we all need to help one another.

“It’s a nice activity families can do together and a good way of expressing your own way of dealing with isolation.”

Each week, the group will come up with new themes for artwork to display in your windows, the first being drawings of rainbows.

Preet hopes that the momentum of the group will continue to see us through until the end of the lockdown and beyond.

She added: “This is such a positive thing that’s come at such a distressing time for everyone.

“I’m hoping the Rainbow Trails will continue – we’re going to try to start an Easter trail for when that comes around and encourage those types of drawings in the windows.

“Perhaps when this is all over each year we will display rainbows in our windows to remember the hope and positivity we had at this difficult time we’ve been through.”

To get involved and find out more search the St Albans Rainbow Trails on Facebook.