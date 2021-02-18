St Albans district filled with love through latest Rainbow Trail initiative
- Credit: Nilima Patwardan
Love is still in the air around the district, as St Albans Rainbow Trail continues its Valentine's-themed Love Trail.
Running until Sunday (February 21), the trail has been spreading love across the district in true lockdown fashion. The initiative invites participants to make heart creations and place these in your windows, trees, driveways, paving or doorways.
Some hearts displayed as part of the project have been dedicated to special people and aspects of life missed during lockdown, as well as in memoriam of those who have passed away.
Through the project, the St Albans Rainbow Trail aspired to fill our district with love through artwork to remind people that although it's a difficult time, love can still be found wherever you look. Participants have also been sharing their entries online so those isolating or housebound can take part and feel uplifted by the project.
Preet Cox, organiser of the Love Trail and founder of St Albans Rainbow Trail, said: "‘The aim of the Love Trail was to allow the community to express love in any shape or form they felt like; whether it was in honour of a special person, to send a message to passers by and to help lift their spirits, in memory of a loved one, or for a special cause.
You may also want to watch:
"The trail has been truly heart-warming."
To participate in the trail, visit St Albans Rainbow Trail on Facebook and join the group.
Most Read
- 1 The latest court results from the St Albans area
- 2 COVID figures decline for St Albans as vaccination centre achieves national recognition
- 3 City centre road closures: is permanent pedestrianisation a possibility?
- 4 Sandringham School to become national teaching school hub
- 5 St Albans' Club Batchwood hailed as one of best performing COVID vaccination centres in Britain
- 6 Commemorating 560 years since the Second Battle of St Albans
- 7 We can't expunge history, says landlord of The Black Boy pub
- 8 Remembering the Hurdy Gurdy Man
- 9 Tributes paid to parish council chairman
- 10 Threat to neighbouring Green Belt land from Dacorum Local Plan