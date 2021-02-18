News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans district filled with love through latest Rainbow Trail initiative

Maya Derrick

Published: 5:15 PM February 18, 2021   
St Albans Rainbow Trail

Maya and Jasmin, along with mum Nilima Patwardan, created this rainbow heart display for the Love Trail - Credit: Nilima Patwardan

Love is still in the air around the district, as St Albans Rainbow Trail continues its Valentine's-themed Love Trail.

St Albans Rainbow Trail

Sharon Linney's heart display for Jenny Huggard-Sena - Credit: Sharon Linney

Running until Sunday (February 21), the trail has been spreading love across the district in true lockdown fashion. The initiative invites participants to make heart creations and place these in your windows, trees, driveways, paving or doorways.

St Albans Rainbow Trail

Ranjit Singh Shinhmar's grandchildren dedicated their heart to him - Credit: Preet Cox

Some hearts displayed as part of the project have been dedicated to special people and aspects of life missed during lockdown, as well as in memoriam of those who have passed away.

St Albans Rainbow Trail

Hearts submitted for the trail took many forms - Credit: Priya Griffin

Through the project, the St Albans Rainbow Trail aspired to fill our district with love through artwork to remind people that although it's a difficult time, love can still be found wherever you look. Participants have also been sharing their entries online so those isolating or housebound can take part and feel uplifted by the project.

St Albans Rainbow Trail

Hearts have been scattered across St Albans district for the Love Trail - Credit: Laura Wood

Preet Cox, organiser of the Love Trail and founder of St Albans Rainbow Trail, said: "‘The aim of the Love Trail was to allow the community to express love in any shape or form they felt like; whether it was in honour of a special person, to send a message to passers by and to help lift their spirits, in memory of a loved one, or for a special cause.

St Albans Rainbow Trail

#LoveIsEverywhere by Nicola and Scarlett Fisher - Credit: Nicola and Scarlett Fisher

"The trail has been truly heart-warming."

To participate in the trail, visit St Albans Rainbow Trail on Facebook and join the group.

