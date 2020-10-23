St Albans Rainbow Trail launches competitions for Halloween week
PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 October 2020
Archant
St Albans Rainbow Trail is launching a series of competitions for Halloween Week.
Starting this Sunday (October 25), the events will run until Halloween in both socially-distant and virtual forms.
The competitions include a ‘spooktacular’ Halloween house, a virtual pumpkin carving contest and a rainbow pumpkin hunt.
Entry is free, but participants are encouraged to make a contribution to their local school to support their fundraising efforts.
Organiser Preet Cox said: “I absolutely love putting these initiatives together.
“I think that it’s bringing the community together in a way that perhaps we didn’t come together prior to the pandemic. That’s something that’s really beautiful to see, especially in quite an uncertain time.”
Danielle Charing, who is a member of the Rainbow Army, said: “Lockdown has definitely highlighted the importance of the community that we live in. The St Albans Rainbow trail was such a positive community activity which the children really embraced and loved participating in.
“With the disappointment of no trick or treating this year the Halloween event arranged by Preet has given the children a new found excitement and again, to be part of the community. They have loved decorating the inside and outside of our house for them and others to enjoy.”
Although the main aim of these events is to keep children entertained, Preet added that there’s definitely something in it for the grown-ups, too: “To see it through a child’s eyes - it’s a little bit like Christmas! You see that amazement and how happy they are, it’s such a special thing.
“To think that’s something that I’ve been able to bring to the community is really lovely to see. It’s through creativity that we’re coming together.”
For more information, visit the St Albans Rainbow Trail on Facebook.
