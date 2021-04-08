Gallery
St Albans Rainbow Trail Easter competition raises funds for Home-Start Herts
- Credit: Rebeka Marschalko
A community art initiative launched during the first lockdown is still going strong, with 2,500 members now supporting its work.
A year after its launch on March 20 2020, St Albans Rainbow Trail shows no signs of losing momentum despite government restrictions starting to ease.
Over Easter, the group aimed to encourage safe school holiday fun for the district's residents while fundraising for Home Start Herts.
Participants in the golden Easter egg hunt had to spot rainbow-clad eggs and displays labelled #StART in the windows of homes, businesses, churches, trees and driveways.
There were prizes donated by local businesses for a lucky winners of the hunt.
Organiser Preet Cox told the Herts Ad: "The charity golden Easter egg hunt allowed residents to get creative and active during the half-term break in celebration of Easter.
"The weather was perfect for a social distanced Easter egg hunt and helped raise a total of £625.00 for Home-Start Herts, which we’re all very delighted to have fundraised for."
She praised those people who made this and other trails happen, including her 'Rainbow Army' of volunteers, as well as M&S Marshalswick, Budgens at the Quadrant and St Albans Lions for their Easter prize donations.
"This was a great community effort," she added.
To donate to Home-Start via St Albans Rainbow Trail, click here.