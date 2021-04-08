News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans Rainbow Trail Easter competition raises funds for Home-Start Herts

Maya Derrick

Published: 6:53 AM April 8, 2021   
Rebeka Marschalko's golden Easter egg for the St Albans Rainbow Trail's Easter initiative

A community art initiative launched during the first lockdown is still going strong, with 2,500 members now supporting its work.

A year after its launch on March 20 2020, St Albans Rainbow Trail shows no signs of losing momentum despite government restrictions starting to ease.

St Albans Rainbow Trail Easter eggs were hidden all over the district, even in St Albans Cathedral!

Over Easter, the group aimed to encourage safe school holiday fun for the district's residents while fundraising for Home Start Herts.

Rainbow Ted

Participants in the golden Easter egg hunt had to spot rainbow-clad eggs and displays labelled #StART in the windows of homes, businesses, churches, trees and driveways.

Beavers from the 16th St Albans Scouts Group hid eggs around St Albans for the St Albans Rainbow Trail's Easter initiative

There were prizes donated by local businesses for a lucky winners of the hunt.

Charlotte and Sophie Cotton trawled over St Albans district for St Albans Rainbow Trail's Easter egg hunt

Organiser Preet Cox told the Herts Ad: "The charity golden Easter egg hunt allowed residents to get creative and active during the half-term break in celebration of Easter.

Alette Addison's glass egg for St Albans Rainbow Trail's Easter egg hunt

"The weather was perfect for a social distanced Easter egg hunt and helped raise a total of £625.00 for Home-Start Herts, which we’re all very delighted to have fundraised for."

Rainbow eggs popped up all over the district for St Albans Rainbow Trail's Easter initiative

She praised those people who made this and other trails happen, including her 'Rainbow Army' of volunteers, as well as M&S Marshalswick, Budgens at the Quadrant and St Albans Lions for their Easter prize donations.

St Albans Rainbow Trail's Easter egg hunt was in aid of Home-Start Herts

"This was a great community effort," she added.

To donate to Home-Start via St Albans Rainbow Trail, click here.
 

