Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans radio champions defend station’s choices in wake of controversy

PUBLISHED: 12:40 20 February 2019

Danny Smith. Picture: Kevin Lines

Danny Smith. Picture: Kevin Lines

Archant

Champions of St Albans’ local radio station have leapt to its defence in the wake of the ongoing public controversy.

After last week’s article about Radio Verulam’s stance on religious broadcasting, supporters of the station have defended its recent choices, which include dismissing West Herts Drivetime host Danny Smith.

His volunteering has been terminated after a decade at the station for speaking out about what he believes is bad treatment of volunteers.

He said the community station is taking an antireligious stance after a different Christian presenter, Elspeth Jackman, was dismissed.

She declined to make her show multi-faith and forwarded an email discussing the issue to her contacts.

On the Herts Ad Facebook page, Radio Verulam’s Good Morning St Albans presenter Kerry Cobb insisted: “Volunteers are treated with warmth, support and a professional grievance procedure, which Danny chose not to follow.”

She told Danny: “Maybe it was that you just didn’t get the answer you wanted and then chose to throw your toys out of your pram?”

Jen Johnson added: “These days the God slot on any radio station must include all faiths. I’m an atheist/humanist and it seems perfectly reasonable and fair to me that the spiritual section should include everyone.”

Business consultant at Success Matters, Claire Boyles, said: “No mention in the article that if the Sunday show did not mention other faiths and religions they would lose their broadcasting licence, because it does not reflect the whole community.

“Regulations are not decided on by the directors.”

The original article clearly set out OFCOM rules over religious content, such as broadcasters must not exploit the audience, be abusive, or seek recruits.

This newspaper has also been contacted by other members of the community who were outraged by the story.

Former BBC journalist Bill Hamilton said: “I was shocked to read that Radio Verulam had dispensed with the services of Elspeth Jackman after her outstanding and entirely voluntary service as a presenter of Christian-based programmes over the past 12 years.

“The greater shock however, is that the station has concluded that her show was in breach of OFCOM guidelines and should be replaced by a multi-faith show.

“This is clearly a further erosion of Christian principles and this in a city which is the very cradle of Christianity in this country.

“Of course, Radio Verulam are within their rights to promote an all-faiths programme but that should not preclude a Christian-centred hour’s show which can still run independently.

“After all, if you’re doing a show on football, you won’t include other sports; if you’re doing a show on sheep farming, you won’t expect to hear about bee-keeping or soil cultivation; if you’re presenting a programme on jazz, listeners would be annoyed and frustrated to hear the latest songs from the pop charts.”

He urged Churches Together in St Albans to “let their voice be heard” in challenging the station’s decisions.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenage boy stabbed in St Albans

A teenage boy was stabbed in The Ridgeway, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Man in hospital after reportedly falling on scaffolding in St Albans

Bricket Road, St Albans.

Residents evacuated after suspected arson in St Albans

Police and firefighters attended a suspected arson in Newsom Place, St Albans.

Chief Inspector responds after teenager stabbed in St Albans

Ch Insp Lynda Coates has responded after a teenager was stabbed in St Albans. Picture: Herts police.

London Colney bridge on edge of collapse, concerned man believes

A close up picture of the underside of London Colney's Telford Bridge. Picture: Ken Peak

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Beggar with more than 100 convictions is jailed

Carl Horth has been jailed for aggressive begging and other offences in Ipswich. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans radio champions defend station’s choices in wake of controversy

Danny Smith. Picture: Kevin Lines

Former St Albans district councillor defects from Tory party to join Independent Group

Former St Albans district councillor Heidi Allen. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans DJ officially dismissed from local radio station amid controversy

Danny Smith has thrown his backing behind Elspeth Jackman, who has been told she cannot volunteer at Radio Verulam any longer. Picture: Archant

Harpenden banish away-day blues with solid win at Felixstowe

Harry Kneale in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Solomon Sambou named St Albans City’s player of the month for January

Solomon Sambou has been named St Albans City player of the month for January. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists