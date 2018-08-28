St Albans Race for Life opened up to both men and women for first time

Men can participate alongside women in the St Albans Race for Life for the first time ever this year.

Cancer Research UK is opening up the historically womens’-only event for 2019, inviting men, women, and children to take part in the 5K or 10K route around Verulamium Park.

Cancer Research UK’s St Albans event manager Annie Ashwell said: “Our Race for Life events have been women-only since they started, over 25 years ago.

“But we now feel the time is right to open them up so that everyone - women, men and children – has the chance to participate together.

“One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some point during their lifetime. Sadly, this means nearly everyone is touched by the disease, either directly or through a loved one or friend.

“To make a significant difference in the fight against cancer we need to harness as much energy and commitment as possible – so what better way than involving everyone in the community in our events.”

Race for Life events around the country raise millions for Cancer Research UK every year. The money is invested in research to fight 200 types of cancer.

Annie described the yearly event as “fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting”: “The Race for Life is a powerful, inspirational movement which unites participants in St Albans with people across Hertfordshire and the whole of the UK.

“Taking part in our Race for Life events enables like-minded people to get together and remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those who have survived. At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with cancer, right now.

“This January, we’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

The St Albans event, in partnership with Tesco, takes place on July 21. Sign up in January with the code RFL30 to get a 30 per cent discount off entry fees.

Visit www.raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 077 to book your place. Find out more about Cancer Research UK by visiting www.cancerresearchuk.org