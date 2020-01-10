Advanced search

Race for Life in St Albans is open to all

PUBLISHED: 08:59 11 January 2020

Pictures from 2012 Race for Life

Pictures from 2012 Race for Life

Aaron Jones on behalf of Cancer Research UK

Having previously been just for women, the Cancer Research UK's Race for Life in St. Albans is now open to all.

The event will take place at Verulamium Park on Sunday, July 19 and is open to people of all ages.

Cancer Research UK's event manager for Herts Annie Ashwell said: "Our events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting.

"Participants take part at their own pace - taking as much time as they like to complete the course. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. For others, it's a jog or a run."

Cancer Research UK's Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k and 10k events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Cancer Research UK receives no government funding for its research.

To enter visit www.raceforlife.org

