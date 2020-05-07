St Albans station assistant facilitates keyworker rainbow project
PUBLISHED: 13:23 07 May 2020
A ticket assistant at St Albans City Station has asked children to draw rainbows that she could put up to say thank you to NHS workers using services as they pass through.
Sue Horsnell came up with the idea because she wanted to brighten journeys for commuters – lots of children took part and have done a great job of cheering up the station.
Govia Thameslink employee Sue said: “I thought the children’s pictures would be lovely for all the NHS and other key workers to see on their commute into work and to know how appreciated they are.
“A lot of them come through the station and say thank you to us while we’re helping keep the trains running at this difficult time.
“Hopefully the rainbows will put a smile on their faces.”
Youngsters’ pictures of rainbows are now a common sight around the country to spread hope and cheer throughout the pandemic.
