St Albans pupil wins cooking competition

Thomas Jobson, who won the award, with his teachers Archant

A St Albans pupil has beaten more than 80 children around the country in a cooking competition.

Thomas Jobson of The Malborough Science Academy competed with students from all over the country, who developed their own game recipe as part of a national project.

The top eight won a masterclass at Northcote Hotel Lancashire and three judges commendations were invited to cook lunch in the Michelin starred kitchen with chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen for their parents and teachers. All top 18 dishes were cooked and tasted and Thomas won.

Food teacher at The Marlborough Science Academy Alison Cuell said: "I am really proud of Thomas and all he has achieved. He has previously entered the Rotary Young Chef competition in St Albans and has won that. He is a really hard working young man who has aspirations to be a chef. The pan fried duck in red wine with poached pear and pureed celeriac that he created looked fantastic."