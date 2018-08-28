St Albans pupil named finalist in Rotary Young Chef Competition

Rotary Young Chef Competition 2018. Left to right: Paul Wood from Oaklands College, Amanda Garcia-Ghuran, Mayor Cllr Rosemary Farmer and chef Gopi Chandran. Picture: Rotary Club St Albans Verulamium Archant

A St Albans pupil has gone through to the next round of the Rotary Young Chef Competition 2018.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Amanda Garcia-Ghuran of St Albans High School for Girls was crowned winner for St Albans in the competition at Oaklands College, held on Wednesday, November 21.

She made a meal for two consisting of filo pastry cups filled with marinated prawns, followed by a ballotine of chicken legs with Toulouse sausages.

Aishani Joshi came second with a vegetable kebab and Aloo paratha.

St Albans Mayor Cllr Rosemary Farmer congratulated all those who took part in the competition, praised their high standard and said that they had clearly enjoyed the experience.

The competition was judged by Paul Wood from Oaklands College and was also attended by Gopi Chandran, the executive chef at Sopwell House Hotel.

Amanda will represent St Albans at the next stage of the competition in February.