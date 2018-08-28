St Albans pupil wows engineers with water shortage solution
PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 December 2018
Archant
An 11-year-old St Albans resident has won a national engineering competition which asked for imaginative solutions to some of the world’s biggest problems.
Orla Connelly, who attends Loreto College, has won AECOM’s Imagineers competition with her design for a water pipeline running from wet to arid countries as a solution to water shortages.
Orla’s winning design was chosen by a team of judges including AECOM’s UK & Ireland chief executive David Barwell.
Associate director for transport at AECOM’s St Albans office, Karen Britton said: “With this project, we are encouraging children to develop a passion for subjects in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) at an early stage and making the prospect of working for a company like AECOM one that is within reach, regardless of their backgrounds.”
Orla was presented by engineers from the global infrastructure service firm with a technical drawing of her design and vouchers for KidZania.