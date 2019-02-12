St Albans pubs show solidarity against discrimination in new campaign

Publicans with their Ask for Clive stickers. Picture: Danny Clare

Pubs around St Albans are taking a stand in the fight against homophobia and discrimination with a new campaign.

Christo Tofalli from the Ye Olde Fighting Cocks with the Ask for Clive sticker. Picture: Danny Clare Christo Tofalli from the Ye Olde Fighting Cocks with the Ask for Clive sticker. Picture: Danny Clare

Ask for Clive is an inclusivity campaign, piloted in St Albans, which encourages people in the LGBTQ community to ‘ask for Clive’ at the bar if they are experiencing abuse and prompting staff to take action.

Community activist and campaign founder Danny Clare has printed and distributed Ask for Clive stickers to over 20 pubs around St Albans, so they can show their support.

The stickers read: “Everyone is welcome here.

“This venue will not tolerate any form of discrimination. Should you see or encounter any form of abuse, please ask for Clive at the bar and we will resolve the issue.”

Danny decided to launch the campaign in St Albans after hearing of hate crime incidents. For example, one of his friends was shouted at in the street for holding hands with his partner.

The name Clive is inspired by Clive Duffey, the organiser of Herts Pride, host of North Herts FM’s LGBT show, and a counsellor at the Terrence Higgins Trust - which provide low-cost therapy for gay and bisexual men.

Danny said: “I don’t think we have a major problem in St Albans, because it is a positive place - and I don’t want people to have to ask for Clive. It’s not a success if lots of people say they are being abused, it is about eradication of unacceptable behaviour.

“It is also about building a wider support network, because one of the things for me is that we have a gay population but we don’t have a gay community.”

Ask for Clive was launched at The Peacock on February 20, on the same night as its monthly LGBT disco.

Sean Dutton, manager at The Peacock, said: “Danny mentioned to myself how there had been an increase in anti-social behaviour towards LGBT people in St Albans and we thought the best way to approach the situation was to get as many pubs as possible to show solidarity in fighting inequality.”

Other pubs with a sticker include The Boot, Hare and Hounds, The White Lion, The Beech House, Blacksmith Arms, Dylans - The Kings Arms and The Mermaid.

Since the campaign launched, Danny has been contacted by numerous other establishments who would like to get involved.