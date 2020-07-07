8 great St Albans pubs serving real ale

The best pubs in St Albans serving real ale. Image: Getty Archant

Got a taste for freshly poured real ale straight from the cask? Head to one of these great St Albans pubs to quench your thirst.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Mermaid, 98 Hatfield Rd. Image: Supplied The Mermaid, 98 Hatfield Rd. Image: Supplied

The Mermaid

98 Hatfield Rd, St Albans AL1 3RL

A traditional pub for beer connoisseurs, The Mermaid rotates its real ales selection and has a large selection of traditional ciders and Belgian beers as well.

Since 2013, it has consistently claimed the title of South Herts CAMRA Cider Pub and Perry Pub of the Year. And it also has a lovely beer garden.

White Hart Tap, 4 Keyfield Terrace. Image: Supplied White Hart Tap, 4 Keyfield Terrace. Image: Supplied

Great Northern

172 London Rd, St Albans AL1 1PQ

An independent pub and kitchen with a spacious beer garden, The Great Northern serves up modern European dishes that is in season and locally sourced.

Robin Hood, 126 Victoria St. Image: Supplied Robin Hood, 126 Victoria St. Image: Supplied

The pub has an extensive wine list, as well as a host of beers, spirits and and ciders on offfer.

White Hart Tap

4 Keyfield Terrace, St Albans AL1 1QJ

White Lion, 91 Sopwell Lane. Image: Supplied White Lion, 91 Sopwell Lane. Image: Supplied

One of the oldest pubs in St Albans, the White Hart tap draws an eclectic, fun crowd.

The kitchen is open for dinner and lunch, and there is a large beer garden.

Robin Hood

The Farmers Boy, 134 London Road. Image: Supplied The Farmers Boy, 134 London Road. Image: Supplied

126 Victoria St, St Albans AL1 3TG

A traditional English pub that prides its self on its selection of real ales. House ale is Harvey’s Sussex Best, and thepub also has gueast ales, real ciders and a selection of gins.

It also has a jukebox, board games, darts and beer garden. No booking required.

You may also want to watch:

White Lion

91 Sopwell Ln, St Albans AL1 1RN

A 16th century pub with a large selection of ales and with a charming beer garden.

Currently due to social distancing measures, the White Lion’s kitchen is serving a limited menu which includes a small selection of starters, dishes to share, mains and a Sunday lunch menu too.

Six Bells

16-18 St Michael’s St, St Albans AL3 4SH

A free house with large beer garden in St. Michael’s Village that serves up classic pub dishes, as well as wood-fired pizzas.

The pub, which dates back to the 16th century, also has a wide selection of real ales, and drinks

Dog friendly.

The Farmers Boy

134 London Road AL1 1PQ134

A refurbished free house with beer garden offering craft beers and a rotating selection of real ales.

The kitchen serves up home-style cooking and tradition pub fare. Dog friendly.

Mad Squirrel

17 High Street St, Albans

The brewery’s flagship tap rooms boasts 25 draught beers, as well as a wide range or spirits, wines and ciders. There’s also a pizzas menu – with vegan options - should you want something to eat.

And with the beer garden directly overlooking the Abby, it’s a perfect spot for an afternoon beer or two.