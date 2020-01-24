St Albans pub to get major refurbishment

The Victoria Victoria Street, St Albans. New licensees (L-R): Thomas Maloney and his father Tom Maloney look over the plans for the major refurbishment of The Victoria pub. Picture: Sean Dillow. Archant

A historic St Albans pub is to receive a £340,000 refurb next month.

The Victoria closes on February 3 for the major revamp and licensees father and son both called Tom Maloney.

The project is expected to take six weeks with the pub scheduled to reopen in mid March, creating 10 jobs.

The Victoria - which dates back to 1871 - will be restored and redecorated on the outside.

The garden is set to be one of the best in St Albans and will feature lighting, heating and covers for year-round use, as well as six screens for sports viewings.

To cater for station users, a coffee hatch in the side of The Victoria that will serve barista coffee from 6.30am and drinks via an app for those in a hurry.

Work to the inside will completely upgrade the building, giving it a contemporary look and a comfortable, welcoming feel. Dishes will range from brunch to burgers and sharing platters. An extended drinks menu will span premium lagers, cask and craft beers, and a superb selection of spirits, cocktails and wines.

To meet the needs of the town's sports enthusiasts the pub is being kitted out with a high performance sound system and HD screens and will open early and late to show key international games.

Tom said: "My whole family is in pubs and it's great to be able to keep up that tradition in a town I love. St Albans has some brilliant pubs; I'm looking forward to adding to the choice and helping The Victoria thrive again. The pub celebrates its 150th anniversary next year and I'd like it to be at its very best when it does."

Will Rice, Star Pubs & Bars operations director for Herts said: "The Maloneys have a great reputation for creating outstanding pubs and we're delighted to be working with them. With a shortage of places offering a premium live sports experience in St Albans, The Victoria will meet demand for this in the town. The plans will broaden its appeal and provide lots more reasons to visit."