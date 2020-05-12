St Albans music venue still needs your support

The Horn music venue in St Albans still needs your support.

The campaign to try and save a well-loved St Albans music venue is moving in the right direction - thanks to the Herts Ad.



Management of The Horn on Victoria Street said they were “in serious danger of losing their venue” and set up a Crowdfunder page to save the pub.

They said: “Due to the current coronavirus situation the future of The Horn looks bleak. Due to rateable value being greater than £51k threshold, we are not receiving a grant and with rent and other bills mounting up despite no income, this could make the debt unmanageable if or when we re-open.”

But despite an initial flurry of support, they were a long way off their £30,000 target until the Herts Ad stepped in to help.

Following a front page appeal, the figure raised has more than doubled from £8,189 to almost £20,000 but there is still a way to go before they are where they need to be.



Owner Adrian Bell added that he had deferred a £32,000 VAT bill which needs to be paid if they are able to re-open.

The bank loan has been agreed which has already been put in a separate account ready to help take care of the outstanding invoices.

Adrian said: “We are simply overwhelmed by the support we have had. Over 560 people have supported us which is just incredible and we are well on the way to our target.

“We will do everything in our power to keep it going.

“The loan is not enough to save the business. There is still zero support for my partner and I as we are in the same situation as if self-employed.

“If and when we re-open we would like to offer NHS workers a drink on us and arrange a party. We love you all - thank you so much.”