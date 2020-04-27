St Albans live music venue makes desperate plea for support

A landmark St Albans music venue is desperate for help to survive in the wake of the coronovirus shutdown.

Management of The Horn pub on Victoria Street say they are “in serious danger of losing their venue”.

Furloughed staff will not be paid unless the government reimbursement comes in this week.

Owner Adrian Bell said they are paying out £2,300 a week in wages and their overdraft is at maximum.

The business does not qualify for a grant as the rates are too high so there is no financial support to help the pub through this difficult time.

In a plea of Facebook the pub said: “Due to the current coronavirus situation the future of The Horn looks bleak. Due to rateable value being greater than £51k theshold, we are not receiving a grant and with rent and other bills mounting up despite no income, this could make the debt unmanageable if or when we re-open.”

They have just deferred a £32,000 VAT bill which will need to be paid on re-opening.

Owner Adrian Bell has set up a Crowdfunder page to help save the Victoria Street venue.

Local and internationally renowned musicians such as Ronan Keating and David Bowie’s guitarist, Reeves Gabrels, are behind the campaign.

So far, £8,189 has been pledged but this includes the venue sending out merchandise which includes life-long free entry to the pub and other items for sale.

He has applied for a £100,000 bank loan but has heard nothing back.

Adrian said: “We are going to be the last industry to be allowed to open. Like so many other small, independent businesses, we now face an unpredictable and potentially very grave future and we need your help.

“Put simply: without support and action during these times, The Horn will not survive and its staff will be placed in a vulnerable financial position.”

All funds raised will be used to support staff financially while trying to safeguard and protect the future of the venue.

He added: “We want to be able to continue bringing you live music and allowing amazing talent to hone their skills and become the next Enter Shikari, Friendly Fires, The Subways, Frank Carter or Paul Young and with the support of this campaign we hope this will be possible.”

To help save The Horn visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/help-the-horn-survive-the-covid-19-crisis.