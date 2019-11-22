It's OK To Say: St Albans pub's first Well Being Week is a huge success

A St Albans pub and restaurant has held its first-ever Well Being Week, supporting local mental awareness campaign It's OK To Say.

The event was the brainchild of Richard Batchelar, general manager at the St Peter's Street pub and restaurant, who said: "If my team are not happy here on the ground, they're not going to look after our guests. We want to extend our reach to the community by supporting It's OK To Say."

The first Well Being Week looked at nutrition - the importance of a healthy diet, exercise, fitness and health living, mental health and well being.

Highlights included the importance of a healthy diet by nutritionist Katie Chaplin; exercise, fitness and healthy living by the team at Fitness First; and mental health and wellbeing by It's OK To Say founder Stacey Turner supported by Lotte Stringer from suicide prevention charity Hector's House.

The week wrapped up with a family activity day on the Saturday kids face painting, arts and crafts and a visit from It's OK To Say's mascot bear.

It's OK To Say founder Stacey Turner said: "I am grateful to Richard that he is allowing not onlyqmyself, but my guest and friend, Lotte Stringer from Hector's House to talk through self-esteem, coping strategies and tools to 'dial down' negative emotions.

"In 2020, It's OK To Say will begin referring people to be mental health first aid trained. We may be able to help with funding for this - most importantly, highlighting the value of this within your company and the employees it attracts. Being accredited allows you to create and sustain a healthier workplace.

"We all have mental health and inspiring people to be more aware is at the very core of what we do. Don't just survive, thrive and believe in an environment where there is no stigma to mental health and where it can be openly discussed and supported.

"It's OK To Say supports an unshakable belief that we can all talk freely about mental health and seek support to thrive on a daily basis. Putting in place our four corners around us allows us to breath and move through our lives happier."

Richard added: "The week was a brilliant success with a lot of interest in the three areas we chose to have talks on.

"Many thanks to all the people and organisations that volunteered their time to help us, the week would not have been the same without you!

"We are really looking forward to the next one."