St Albans city centre foraging pub closes down

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant Archant

Former staff of a St Albans city centre pub report that it has gone into insolvency and closed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

George Fredenham from The Verulam Arms on a foraging walk. Picture: DANNY LOO George Fredenham from The Verulam Arms on a foraging walk. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street reportedly shut down at 12 midnight last night, leaving more than ten employees redundant and unpaid for the last month's work.

Staff worked a full shift during the heatwave yesterday evening (July 25) without knowledge of the impending insolvency declaration.

Co-owner of the pub, George Fredenham, sent out a message notifying staff after their shift had ended and has not spoken to them since, general manager Andie Hann said.

She said: "I am at a loss - I go from wanting to punch things to wanting to burst into tears.

Richard Osmond from The Verulam Arms on a foraging walk. Picture: DANNY LOO Richard Osmond from The Verulam Arms on a foraging walk. Picture: DANNY LOO

"This is everybody here's livelihood, the team we had built here was great."

Andie stressed that although she knew the business had problems, she did not foresee they were bad enough to justify insolvency.

You may also want to watch:

She described the team as "brilliant": "No-one has been paid - we have to apply to the Government to get our wages. Everybody has bills to pay.

"The business was struggling, as are all pubs which are constantly under more and more pressure and the industry is on a downturn."

She said many members of the team have been employed by the pub for less than a year and so will not qualify for Statutory Redundancy Pay.

Co-owners of The Verulam Arms, Richard Osmond and Mr Fredenham, organise Foraging Walk and Feast events around St Albans alongside the pub business.

Andie said the coming months are fully booked with paid-up walk attendees - but she is not sure if they will be affected by the pub closure.

Patron Frank Casey said: "It was heartbreaking - the staff were in tears because they had no knowledge of what was going to happen.

"It's another pub, in a city that is renowned for its pubs, that is gone. The only people to blame are the people who haven't used it."

The Foragers at The Verulam Arms has nearly 500 subscribers on YouTube, but the channel has not posted a video since January 2019.

The Verulam Arms has not yet replied to request for comment.