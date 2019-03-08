Advanced search

Pub crawl map launched to save St Albans pubs

PUBLISHED: 14:37 30 October 2019

Left to right: Mandy McNeil, vice chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson with the St Albans pub crawl map. Picture: Loudbird PR

Left to right: Mandy McNeil, vice chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson with the St Albans pub crawl map. Picture: Loudbird PR

Archant

A pub crawl map of St Albans has been launched to highlight the struggle pubs face from "crippling" business rates.

You may also want to watch:

St Albans has 49 pubs - including Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, which dates back to the eighth century and is reported to be the oldest pub in Britain. The Save St Albans Pubs campaign has teamed up with the city's 49 pubs to create the 'Give Our Pubs a Break' pub crawl map. Each of the five pub crawls are named after famous bands from the city: Friendly Fires, the Fixx, Enter Shikari, the Zombies and the Feeling.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli said: "The Save St Albans Pubs campaign is fighting the massive hike in business rates which is crippling our pubs. We're calling on the government to implement business rate reform to stop pub closures."

The map is available online, and in print form from all of the participating pubs.

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Flats refurbished to create improved temporary housing for homeless people in St Albans

Improved temporary accommodation for homeless people is being created at Ridgeview in London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Man hospitalised after falling from bridge in Harpenden

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called after a man fell from a bridge in Harpenden. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Flats refurbished to create improved temporary housing for homeless people in St Albans

Improved temporary accommodation for homeless people is being created at Ridgeview in London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Man hospitalised after falling from bridge in Harpenden

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called after a man fell from a bridge in Harpenden. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Pub crawl map launched to save St Albans pubs

Left to right: Mandy McNeil, vice chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson with the St Albans pub crawl map. Picture: Loudbird PR

SSML round-up: Run ends for Colney Heath but Harpenden Town impress the boss

Harpenden Town manager Martin Standen. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Autumn marathon season continues at full tilt for St Albans Striders

Graham Smith of St Albans Striders in action at the Clwydian Hills Fell Race.

Poppy Appeal launches in St Albans and Harpenden

The Right Worshipful the Mayor of St Albans City and District, Councillor Rosemary Farmer places a wreath on the war memorial during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard}

Reilly’s boot kicks Tabard into second with win over Kilburn

Jack Reilly kicked three penalties for Tabard against Kilburn Cosmos. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists