Pub crawl map launched to save St Albans pubs

Left to right: Mandy McNeil, vice chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson with the St Albans pub crawl map. Picture: Loudbird PR Archant

A pub crawl map of St Albans has been launched to highlight the struggle pubs face from "crippling" business rates.

St Albans has 49 pubs - including Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, which dates back to the eighth century and is reported to be the oldest pub in Britain. The Save St Albans Pubs campaign has teamed up with the city's 49 pubs to create the 'Give Our Pubs a Break' pub crawl map. Each of the five pub crawls are named after famous bands from the city: Friendly Fires, the Fixx, Enter Shikari, the Zombies and the Feeling.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli said: "The Save St Albans Pubs campaign is fighting the massive hike in business rates which is crippling our pubs. We're calling on the government to implement business rate reform to stop pub closures."

The map is available online, and in print form from all of the participating pubs.