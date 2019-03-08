Incredible Edible gardens and mental health conference among St Albans projects to get cash boost

Top left to right: Harpenden South West councillor Teresa Heritage ( Picture: David Hartnup/HCC) and St Albans Central councillor Chris White. Bottom left to right: St Albans North councillor Roma Mills (Picture: James Ward Photography) and St Stephen's councillor Sue Featherstone (Picture: Danny Loo). Archant

Community projects in St Albans have been given a cash boost by their respective councillors.

Hertfordshire county councillors have £10,000 a year to spend on projects in their areas through the locality budget scheme, which was launched in 2009.

Sue Featherstone, from St Stephen's, gave £200 to How Wood School to plant flowers in a garden for its Early Years Foundation playground.

Cllr Teresa Heritage, representing Harpenden South West, awarded £1,169 to the Human Milk Foundation for a new medical grade freezer.

St Albans North councillor, Roma Mills, allocated £300 to Marlborough Science Academy to help put on a mental health conference.

She said: "I hope that this event will give local young people the chance to discuss how to support their peers effectively and protect their own mental health."

Additionally, £250 was handed to FoodSmiles St Albans by St Albans Central councillor Chris White. The society is creating two Incredible Edible community gardens in the centre of the city.