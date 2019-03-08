Advanced search

Incredible Edible gardens and mental health conference among St Albans projects to get cash boost

PUBLISHED: 09:00 15 September 2019

Top left to right: Harpenden South West councillor Teresa Heritage ( Picture: David Hartnup/HCC) and St Albans Central councillor Chris White. Bottom left to right: St Albans North councillor Roma Mills (Picture: James Ward Photography) and St Stephen's councillor Sue Featherstone (Picture: Danny Loo).

Top left to right: Harpenden South West councillor Teresa Heritage ( Picture: David Hartnup/HCC) and St Albans Central councillor Chris White. Bottom left to right: St Albans North councillor Roma Mills (Picture: James Ward Photography) and St Stephen's councillor Sue Featherstone (Picture: Danny Loo).

Archant

Community projects in St Albans have been given a cash boost by their respective councillors.

Hertfordshire county councillors have £10,000 a year to spend on projects in their areas through the locality budget scheme, which was launched in 2009.

Sue Featherstone, from St Stephen's, gave £200 to How Wood School to plant flowers in a garden for its Early Years Foundation playground.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Teresa Heritage, representing Harpenden South West, awarded £1,169 to the Human Milk Foundation for a new medical grade freezer.

St Albans North councillor, Roma Mills, allocated £300 to Marlborough Science Academy to help put on a mental health conference.

She said: "I hope that this event will give local young people the chance to discuss how to support their peers effectively and protect their own mental health."

Additionally, £250 was handed to FoodSmiles St Albans by St Albans Central councillor Chris White. The society is creating two Incredible Edible community gardens in the centre of the city.

Most Read

St Albans restaurant loses £231 after dine and dash incident

Veer Dhara has been the victim of a dine and dash incident. Picture: Google Maps

Mum of teenager who was sectioned selling signed England rugby shirt for suicide prevention charity

Noah Prigmore has autism, OCD and severe anxiety. His mum, Emma, is hosting a charity auction for The OLLIE Foundation, in which she is selling an England rugby shirt signed by Jason Robinson in a silent auction.

Sister puts out heartfelt plea for three-legged dog to be returned to her brother

The dog was stolen from outside Tesco in St Peters Street on Tuesday, September 11. Picture: Katie Corley

Heavy traffic on M1 due to crash involving a lorry, two cars and coach

Traffic is delayed by up to 45 minutes on the M1 due to a crash between Juction 6a and 7. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

Investigating paedophile hunters operating in Hertfordshire

Cobra UK work in St Albans and Harpenden to protect children against online predators.

Most Read

St Albans restaurant loses £231 after dine and dash incident

Veer Dhara has been the victim of a dine and dash incident. Picture: Google Maps

Mum of teenager who was sectioned selling signed England rugby shirt for suicide prevention charity

Noah Prigmore has autism, OCD and severe anxiety. His mum, Emma, is hosting a charity auction for The OLLIE Foundation, in which she is selling an England rugby shirt signed by Jason Robinson in a silent auction.

Sister puts out heartfelt plea for three-legged dog to be returned to her brother

The dog was stolen from outside Tesco in St Peters Street on Tuesday, September 11. Picture: Katie Corley

Heavy traffic on M1 due to crash involving a lorry, two cars and coach

Traffic is delayed by up to 45 minutes on the M1 due to a crash between Juction 6a and 7. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

Investigating paedophile hunters operating in Hertfordshire

Cobra UK work in St Albans and Harpenden to protect children against online predators.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Incredible Edible gardens and mental health conference among St Albans projects to get cash boost

Top left to right: Harpenden South West councillor Teresa Heritage ( Picture: David Hartnup/HCC) and St Albans Central councillor Chris White. Bottom left to right: St Albans North councillor Roma Mills (Picture: James Ward Photography) and St Stephen's councillor Sue Featherstone (Picture: Danny Loo).

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

Allinson left to ponder what next for St Albans City after unacceptable loss to Weymouth

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: TGS PHOTO

St Albans man arrested following series of sexual assaults in Alban Way

A male cyclist has been sexually assaulting women on the Alban Way. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans road closed in both directions after crash

East of England Ambulance Service, police, fire crews and an air ambulance is at the scene.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists