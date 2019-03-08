Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans pupils encourage walking to school for Clean Air Day

PUBLISHED: 18:22 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:37 24 June 2019

County cllr Annie Brewster visited Camp School in St Albans as part of an initiative to stop traffic idling for Clean Air Day. Picture: Camp School

County cllr Annie Brewster visited Camp School in St Albans as part of an initiative to stop traffic idling for Clean Air Day. Picture: Camp School

Archant

A St Albans primary school marked Clean Air Day by discouraging parents from idling outside the school.

County cllr Annie Brewster visited Camp School in St Albans as part of an initiative to stop traffic idling for Clean Air Day. Picture: Camp SchoolCounty cllr Annie Brewster visited Camp School in St Albans as part of an initiative to stop traffic idling for Clean Air Day. Picture: Camp School

Camp Primary and Nursery School's eco committee and junior travel ambassadors handed out leaflets before school on Thursday, June 20, and spoke to parents and carers about the dangers of leaving their engines running.

You may also want to watch:

They were joined by assistant headteacher Ruth Rose, county councillor Annie Brewster and Buster the 'Walk to School' stegosaurus mascot as part of the Daily Mile campaign - which encourages children to walk, skip or run a mile during the school day.

Cllr Brewster said: "The pupils brilliantly showcased their support for Clean Air Day. They congratulated everyone who had left their cars at home, determined to reduce air pollution around their school.

County cllr Annie Brewster visited Camp School in St Albans as part of an initiative to stop traffic idling for Clean Air Day. Picture: Camp SchoolCounty cllr Annie Brewster visited Camp School in St Albans as part of an initiative to stop traffic idling for Clean Air Day. Picture: Camp School

"They could not be better ambassadors to get this vital message across."

Most Read

New care home for children with autism and learning disabilities opens in St Albans

At the opening ceremony of the new St Albans care home. Picture: HCC

Plans drawn up for redevelopment of Harpenden Public Halls

Harpenden Public Halls are being turned into housing and business space. Picture: St Albans District Council

‘An Afternoon in the Pub’ to meet other St Albans businesses

Marketing and events consultant Lisa Bates-Wallis is one of the hosts of 'An Afternoon in the Pub' in St Albans. Picture: Lisa Bates-Wallis

St Albans café teams up with beekeeper to produce local honey in its back garden

Steve Foulds from Queen of Herts with the George Street Canteen beehive. Picture: Kevin and Julie Lee

Have you seen missing St Albans woman?

Missing appeal: Farah Queshi from St Albans was last seen on Wednesday, June 19. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

New care home for children with autism and learning disabilities opens in St Albans

At the opening ceremony of the new St Albans care home. Picture: HCC

Plans drawn up for redevelopment of Harpenden Public Halls

Harpenden Public Halls are being turned into housing and business space. Picture: St Albans District Council

‘An Afternoon in the Pub’ to meet other St Albans businesses

Marketing and events consultant Lisa Bates-Wallis is one of the hosts of 'An Afternoon in the Pub' in St Albans. Picture: Lisa Bates-Wallis

St Albans café teams up with beekeeper to produce local honey in its back garden

Steve Foulds from Queen of Herts with the George Street Canteen beehive. Picture: Kevin and Julie Lee

Have you seen missing St Albans woman?

Missing appeal: Farah Queshi from St Albans was last seen on Wednesday, June 19. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans pupils encourage walking to school for Clean Air Day

County cllr Annie Brewster visited Camp School in St Albans as part of an initiative to stop traffic idling for Clean Air Day. Picture: Camp School

Alban Street Festival celebrates St Albans’s Roman history

Families enjoyed live music and Roman-themed activities at the annual Alban Street Festival in St Albans. Picture: St Albans District Council

Plans drawn up for redevelopment of Harpenden Public Halls

Harpenden Public Halls are being turned into housing and business space. Picture: St Albans District Council

Review: Intergalactic storm makes for open-air Shakespeare success in St Albans

Breakaway Theatre Company's open-air production of The Tempest in St Albans. Picture: Bruce Akhurst

St Albans businesses celebrate annual Woo Hoo awards

The Business Community St Albans hosted the Woo Hoo awards in St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Monir Ali
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists