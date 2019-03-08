St Albans pupils encourage walking to school for Clean Air Day

County cllr Annie Brewster visited Camp School in St Albans as part of an initiative to stop traffic idling for Clean Air Day. Picture: Camp School Archant

A St Albans primary school marked Clean Air Day by discouraging parents from idling outside the school.

Camp Primary and Nursery School's eco committee and junior travel ambassadors handed out leaflets before school on Thursday, June 20, and spoke to parents and carers about the dangers of leaving their engines running.

They were joined by assistant headteacher Ruth Rose, county councillor Annie Brewster and Buster the 'Walk to School' stegosaurus mascot as part of the Daily Mile campaign - which encourages children to walk, skip or run a mile during the school day.

Cllr Brewster said: "The pupils brilliantly showcased their support for Clean Air Day. They congratulated everyone who had left their cars at home, determined to reduce air pollution around their school.

"They could not be better ambassadors to get this vital message across."