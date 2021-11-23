Head's quacking idea to encourage fitness

Pupils enjoyed waddling to school as part of a drive to promote exercise.

Children, parents, carers, and staff from Margaret Wix Primary School met up and "waddled" to school following a giant fluffy duck.

After Year 6 pupil Roma Bermi told headteacher Claire Gibbs that her mum owned a giant duck costume, Claire came up with the idea of a waddle.

Roma, who is well-being minister in the school parliament, said: "I liked dressing up as it encourages children to walk to school in a fun and exciting way, which will improve fitness and well-being."

Headteacher Claire Gibbs said: "I loved walking to school with all the children and our school dog, Sweep. Laughter and chuckles filled the air as the children made their way from Toulmin Playing Fields up to the school gate. I do hope this means that the children will walk to school more often, as I do believe it a great way to start the day!"

Pupils waddled behind a giant duck as part of a walking-to-school initiative. - Credit: Margaret Wix Primary



