St Albans women wins bronze in powerlifting championships

PUBLISHED: 16:55 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 07 November 2019

Ajanta Hilton from St Albans received a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championshops. Picture: Supplied

A St Albans woman has won bronze in the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships.

Ajanta Hilton, 41, travelled to Canada in September to represent England in the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships as a classic lifter in the 'masters' category.

She said: "I don't do it professionally, it is sort of a hobby but I take it quite seriously and I have a coach, Andy Champ, who writes a programme for me."

Ajanta only started powerlifting about two-and-a-half years ago through the training programme CrossFit. She is already making her mark in national competitions, claiming fifth place at the British Masters Classic Championships last October and bronze in the All England Women's Championships 2019 in May.

Ajanta grew up in St Albans, attending Killigrew Primary and Nursery School and then St Albans High School For Girls.

