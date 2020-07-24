Tip-top St Albans postbox decorations are back for the summer with a floral theme

Summer post box toppers in St Albans city centre. Archant

Wool-d you believe it? The yarnbombers are back with a delightful dozen postbox toppers for the summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Summer post box toppers in St Albans city centre. Summer post box toppers in St Albans city centre.

The creative fundraiser follows in the footsteps of the traditional Christmas event, and is organised by St Albans-based agency Atlas Translations Limited and crochet creative Candy Stuart and her team of knitting enthusiasts.

A total of 12 postboxes have been yarnbombed with floral arrangements crafted from wool, with the aim of raising the spirits of the local community, while also raising money for charities that are in desperate need of funds due to a drop in revenue and a rise in demand for their services because of the pandemic.

Watch out for poppies, sunflowers, daisies and even lily pads and bees! The postbox toppers have been carefully created by talented individuals and groups and all the time and materials are donated.

Apart from Candy, thanks goes to Lucy Dronfield, Herts Belles WI, Phyllis Sweeney, Abby Sneade and Jefferson Crafts.

Summer post box toppers in St Albans city centre. Summer post box toppers in St Albans city centre.

Atlas Translations has been organising St Albans Postboxes yarnbombing fundraisers since December 2018. Every year the designs are more elaborate, the fundraising targets get bigger and the amazing local community raise their game and donate. Last December the campaign raised a staggering £12,325.99.

This summer is the first ever fundraiser to take place in July and August and the team behind the crochet creations are hoping the local community will come together once again to support their efforts.

Funds raised will be divided between Open Door and St Albans and District Foodbank.

You can find out more about the Summer Flower Trail at https://www.stalbanspostboxes.org.uk/ and follow St Albans Postbox Toppers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Summer post box toppers in St Albans city centre. Summer post box toppers in St Albans city centre.

If you can make a donation, visit the fundraising page at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/stalbanspostboxes.

Summer post box toppers in St Albans city centre. Summer post box toppers in St Albans city centre.

You may also want to watch: