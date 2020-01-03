Advanced search

St Albans secondary schools take part in mental health conference

PUBLISHED: 06:59 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:43 03 January 2020

Pupils and teachers from Marlborough Science Academy were among those taking part in a positive mental health conference at St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Marlborough Science Academy

Pupils and teachers from Marlborough Science Academy were among those taking part in a positive mental health conference at St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Marlborough Science Academy

Archant

Pupils from nine St Albans secondary schools took part in a 'Positive Mental Health Conference' at St Albans Museum + Gallery.

Pupils and teachers from Marlborough Science Academy were among those taking part in a positive mental health conference at St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Marlborough Science AcademyPupils and teachers from Marlborough Science Academy were among those taking part in a positive mental health conference at St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Marlborough Science Academy

The conference featured talks from experts including mental health campaigner Isabella Segal and representatives from the recently established schools' mental health support teams.

Topics discussed ranged from personal triggers to local provision, and the dangers of addiction and its relationship to mental health.

Opening the conference, St Albans mental health champion Cllr Anthony Rowlands said: "The conference is a valuable opportunity for students to hear about others' experiences.

"Young people are eager to learn how they can play a significant part in making their schools more psychologically informed."

You may also want to watch:

During an afternoon session, pupils shared their experiences, discussed what they already do in school to support positive mental health and what they could do in the future.

The conference was organised by Hayley Redfern, who teaches at Marlborough Science Academy. She said: "We wanted to celebrate and share the exceptional work that our local young people are already doing within the schools.

"It was an important opportunity for the students to consider how mental health issues can impact the lives of young adults and to hear about some of support channels that are in place both locally and nationally.

"They were able to share with others how their school encourages positive mental health and begin planning ways that they can use their student voice platform to promote resilience and support positive mental health within the school community."

In 2019, new Healthy Young Minds in Herts accreditation was made available to schools and colleges to demonstrate pupils and teachers' commitment to improving emotional wellbeing and mental health.

Schools also looked at having designated mental health leads among the staff, and a previous mental health conference was held in Chorleywood in November.

The St Albans and Harpenden young people's clinic was also set up at Parkbury House Surgery for anyone aged 11 to 25 registered with a local GP surgery.

Most Read

Bus driver killed in Smallford crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in Smallford. Picture: Archant

Police appeal after window smashed in St Albans burglary

Crime

St Albans family get a purrfect start to their new year after being reunited with missing cat

Missing St Albans ginger tom cat Thor was happily back at home with his family in time for the new year. Picture: Karen Gordon

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Police investigate after windows smashed in St Albans flat

Police are investigating after criminal damage to windows at a property in Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Bus driver killed in Smallford crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in Smallford. Picture: Archant

Police appeal after window smashed in St Albans burglary

Crime

St Albans family get a purrfect start to their new year after being reunited with missing cat

Missing St Albans ginger tom cat Thor was happily back at home with his family in time for the new year. Picture: Karen Gordon

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Police investigate after windows smashed in St Albans flat

Police are investigating after criminal damage to windows at a property in Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans secondary schools take part in mental health conference

Pupils and teachers from Marlborough Science Academy were among those taking part in a positive mental health conference at St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Marlborough Science Academy

Classic Blue: 10 ways to use Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2020

Quickstep Into Blues: Jupiter Twist Carpet in Royal, £22.99 per square metre, Carpetright. Picture: Carpetright/PA

St Albans marks final night of Chanukah with ceremony at Clock Tower

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper and Mayor Cllr Janet Smith helped light the Menorah as part of St Albans United Synagogue's Chanukah celebratiions. Picture: St Albans United Synagogue

St Albans shoe shop manager bags grant for children’s hospice

Becca Lowe, corporate and community fundraiser at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice with Richard Hudson, store manager at Jones Bootmaker in St Albans and Craig Gardiner, trust fundraiser at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice. Picture: Supplied

Ugly game and defeat at Hemel not the start to the new year St Albans City had planned

Michael Clark, James Kaloczi and Tom Bender look to get on the end of a Zane Banton free-kick for St Albans City at Hemel Hempstead Town. Picture: JIM STANDEN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists