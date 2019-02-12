St Albans pool shuts after diarrhoea incident

Westminster Lodge swimming pool in St Albans. Picture: Kim Sweet Kim Sweet 2012

A popular city centre swimming pool has been closed after a diarrhoea incident this morning.

Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre main pool was shut following the incident, which happened during a disabled user group session.

It is due to reopen at around midday tomorrow.

Everyone Active general manager, Lesley Garner, said: “Due to an incident that occurred earlier today in our main swimming pool, it has been closed to be cleaned.

“The pool will reopen at midday on Friday, March 1.”

The Water Confidence pool was unaffected and remained open throughout the day.

Westminster Lodge is run by Everyone Active in partnership with St Albans district council.