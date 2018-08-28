Advanced search

Consultation on St Albans polling stations underway

PUBLISHED: 17:57 05 February 2019

A polling station.

What do you think about polling stations around St Albans district?

A review of Parliamentary election polling stations, which must legally happen every five years, is underway.

Each location serves a distinct polling district which is also being analysed.

St Albans district council (SADC) would particularly like to hear from disabled people about appropriate access.

Acting returning officer at SADC, Michael Lovelady, said: “Many of our polling stations are at long-established locations and a lot of people will be familiar with them. If anyone has concerns, this is their chance to raise them.”

Any changes arising from the consultation, and confirmed by SADC’s Licensing and Regulatory Committee in October, would be put in place for elections after December 2019.

Submit feedback at elections@stalbans.gov.uk until March 29.

