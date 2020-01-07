Meeting to discuss policing and crime priorities in St Albans

A meeting will be held in St Albans tomorrow to discuss policing and the crimes that most affect people across the district.

Police and crime commissioner David Lloyd and chief inspector Lynda Coates, along with council leaders, are inviting members of the public and business owners to attend from St Albans, Harpenden, Wheathampstead, London Colney and Redbourn.

The meeting, which will examine a year-long review into policing and crime in the district, will take place from 6pm to 6.45pm on Wednesday, January 8 at the Civic Centre in St Peter's Street. No tickets are required.

Mr Lloyd said: "I wanted a review of each of the 10 districts in Hertfordshire to understand what matters most to the public and where the policing pressures are locally.

"This enables the police and partners to target resources to best prevent people becoming victims of crime.

"St Albans city and district is one of the safest places to live in the county, which itself has a very low crime rate, but there is always more we can do."

The report shows that in the year from 2018 to 2019 there were an average of 26 crimes a day recorded in St Albans district. There were 599 residential burglaries in the year, and 100 in non-dwellings such as sheds and garages, with an average of 1.6 burglaries per day.

Serious sexual offences, such as rape and assault, made up two per cent of all recorded crimes, with thefts from persons, such as pickpocketing, making up one per cent. Meanwhile domestic abuse offences - mostly assault and damage - made up 11 per cent of crimes.

The report also outlined the challenges the district faces over the coming years and how they will affect policing, with an estimated 1,600 extra homes to be built over the next six years, and a population increase from 147,400 in 2018 to 152,000 by 2021.

A series of recommendations have been pulled together that will drive forward the police and partner activity over the coming year. These include measures in addition to the dedicated Scorpion teams patrolling hot spot burglary areas, and trialling a pilot for doorbell cameras that photograph callers.