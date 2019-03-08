Advanced search

St Albans police receive handwritten thank you cards from children

PUBLISHED: 09:58 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 28 June 2019

St Albans police officers were sent handwritten thank you cards from children in St Albans after the officers caught a burglar. Picture: Herts police

St Albans police officers were sent handwritten thank you cards from children in St Albans after the officers caught a burglar. Picture: Herts police

Children sent handwritten thank you cards and muffins to St Albans police officers for catching a burglar.

St Albans police officers were sent handwritten thank you cards from children in St Albans after the officers caught a burglar. Picture: Herts policeSt Albans police officers were sent handwritten thank you cards from children in St Albans after the officers caught a burglar. Picture: Herts police

On April 10, Deon Germain, of Eaton Green Road in Luton, stole a child's camera and mobile phones from a family living on Liverpool Road, St Albans.

The 54-year-old was arrested by the St Albans Local Crime Unit and sentenced to four months in prison in May.

Following this sentence, the family came to the police station with handmade thank you cards and muffins.

One youngster drew a burglar, saying "I am sad", next to a police officer saying "Yes, we caught him".

It says: "To St Albans police, Thank you for catching our very naughty burglar. I'm very impressed with your detective skills."

The sibling drew a police helicopter. It says: "Thank you for being good at catching the rude and naughty burglar."

St Albans Local Crime Unit Det Con Mark Chipchase said it was "very special", adding that officers have laminated and displayed the cards.

The family did not want the children's ages or gender revealed.

