Police ask for help after a St Albans assault

Police are appealing for help after an assault.

Officers are appealing for the public's help following an assault in St Albans.

The incident happened in London Road between 10pm and 10.30pm on Friday, February 21.

A woman was walking along the road when a bag of flour was thrown at her from a vehicle.

The woman, who is in her twenties, was hospitalised as a result of the attack.

PC Charlie Marshall, investigating, said: "It was initially thought that the victim had sustained internal bleeding and a ruptured spleen, but thankfully a hospital scan showed no internal injuries. However, she still suffered reddening and bruising to her abdomen as well as being left shaken up.

"I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to get in touch. If you have any other information about the incident I would also like to hear from you.

"If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at charlie.marshall@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/16311/20."