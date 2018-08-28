Brave jumpers splashing in 2019 for fourth annual St Albans challenge

Polar Bear Plunge 2018 St Albans - photo by Jenny Smith of DigitalJen Jenny Smith DigitalJen

Brave jumpers will splash into 2019 by bearing a freezing cold outside pool for charity.

Tickets to join the fourth annual New Year’s Day St Albans Polar Bear Plunge are now on sale.

Plucky participants will throw themselves into the outdoor Sub Aqua Club pool on Cottonmill Lane for the event, which is in aid of The OLLIE Foundation (One Life Lost Is Enough), Earthworks St Albans, and The Counselling Foundation.

Plungers, who have ranged from five to 67 in previous years, receive a hot chocolate and winter hat on the day. Spectators can enjoy food, hot drinks, musical entertainment, a raffle, and a bar.

Operations manager at OLLIE, Verity Bramwell, said: “We are so excited to be a charity partner of the Polar Bear Plunge 2019.

“This is a great fundraiser that all the family can take part in and start their new year by doing something amazing for great causes.”

Fancy dress is welcomed and prizes are available – past plungers have included a Ghostbuster, penguin, Santa, snowman, giraffe, Buzz Lightyear, superhero Bananaman, and Pamela Anderson’s Baywatch character CJ Parker.

Earthworks leader Bianca Badham said: “We are excited to be involved with the Polar Bear Plunge again this year, it’s a fantastic way to start the year with a running jump.

“We are currently piloting our Earthworks on Wheels project, taking our team into the community to provide a gardening service for vulnerable older people. The funds raised by plungers will help us to develop this service and make a real difference in the community.”

Since 2016 more than 400 people have taken part in the challenge and raised more than £15,000 for Herts charities. It was initially set up by North Pole adventurer Ed Suttie, who raised £46,000 for Rennie Grove Hospice Care, Earthworks St Albans and Cancer Research UK with the trip.

The event will take place on January 1 from 11.45am to 3pm.

Tickets are £18 for adults, £5 for children, or £38 for a family plunger ticket. Child spectators are free but adults are £8.

Visit www.tickettailor.com/events/polarbearplungestalbans/170309/ to find out more.