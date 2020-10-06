Advanced search

St Albans podcaster ‘incredibly proud’ after top 10 podcast shortlisting

PUBLISHED: 13:12 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:13 06 October 2020

The

The "Is it worth it?" podcast is hosted by St Albans' very own Craig Fields, with David Long. Picture: Craig Fields and David Long

Archant

A St Albans podcaster has been named on a top 10 shortlist of the UK’s most popular podcasts.

Craig Fields, along with Hemel Hempstead-based David Long, host ‘Is it worth it?’, which has been ranked at number seven on podcasting platform Podiant’s top 10 most popular podcasts.

Craig and David go out of their way to watch the latest films in the cinema to let you know if they are worth seeing.

“David and I are both incredibly proud to be in Podiant’s top 10 UK hosted podcasts,” Craig said.

“It’s almost bitter sweet though,” he added. “The podcast is all about seeing all the latest cinematic releases, and most of our podcasting team also work for Cineworld.

You may also want to watch:

“We create lots of different content and adapted during lockdown while the cinema chains were closed, and to great positive reactions. But as Cineworld close all their doors, we find the podcast thrown into a state of mourning for our friends and for the industry as a whole.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank Cineworld Hemel Hempstead and their staff on the ground for keeping the cinemas going so we could enjoy the latest releases and we’ll be back there once they open.”

He continued to say that the podcast will continue to make entertaining and engaging content, and willbring you the latest movie reviews from all the streaming platforms as “we navigate this new world together.”

The number of Brits creating a podcast in the last five months has increased by nearly 14 per cent, based on podcast-hosting site Podiant’s new trial data, suggesting that the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked an audio-related transformation.

The amount of UK listeners tuning into podcasts each week has more than doubled in the last five years, amassing around 7.1 million listeners.

Podiant Founder Mark Steadman says: “Despite the uncertainty and difficulties faced across the UK during lockdown, people have found alternative ways to connect with each other, channel their creativity and share their individual voices and experiences.

“We have seen a shift in more people launching a podcast, because it can be recorded from anywhere – the bedroom, garden or even the kitchen. It’s something for which you don’t need any technical experience – you just need a laptop, your voice and a story.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans podcaster ‘incredibly proud’ after top 10 podcast shortlisting

The

St Albans Tories and Lib Dems at loggerheads over changes to planning applications

There have been changes to the consultation process for planning applications received by St Albans district council.

Major incident on A414 at St Albans leads to road closures

The A414 at St Albans was closed this morning due to concerns for a man's welfare.

4 steps to home improvement success

According to the 2020 Houzz & Home Report, UK homeowners took an average of 10 months to plan their kitchen renovations, while construction took just over five months. Picture: PA Photo/Chris Snook/Houzz

‘No evidence to justify 10pm curfew’ says St Albans MP Daisy Cooper

Save St Albans Pubs campaigners.