Theatre show joins St Albans Podcast

Ben Tiplady and Susie Wyeth are hosting a new theatre podcast for St Albans. Archant

The curtain has been raised on a new podcast covering the St Albans theatre scene.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The show forms part of the line-up for The St Albans Podcast with Danny Smith, which launched in April.

The theatre show is hosted by Ben Tiplady, 23, and Susie Wyeth, 38, and features reviews of performances alongside interviews for upcoming shows, previews and debates on topics impacting on the theatrical community.

Host Ben said: "Having been involved in theatre over the past 15 years I've been incredibly impressed with the quality and variety of the theatre on offer in St Albans area.

"I'd love for our show to begin to join the dots and be able to act as a signpost for the amazing work that goes on.

"I've so far been heavily involved with the Abbey Theatre and am looking forward to being exposed to more of the great live theatre that is on our doorstep."

You may also want to watch:

Co-presenter Susie said: "We're really lucky to have a huge range of really great quality theatre in St Albans, but it often surprises me that lots of people don't know how accessible it is.

"The podcast will hopefully draw even more attention to what's on and get people involved in talking about it as well.

"Working on this with Ben is proving really fun as well as we come at it from quite different places. Hopefully the listeners will get a good perspective and enjoy hearing our combined views."

Ben has recently performed with Company of Ten and will be debuting as sound technician for By Way of Murder. Susie has had experience treading the boards most recently for Breakaway Theatre with The Vagina Monologues and as Kate in Taming of the Shrew.

It is available on platforms including Apple Podcasts (iTunes) and Spotify.

The theatre show sits under the main St Albans Podcast which also hosts a weekly show by celebrated local Christian broadcaster Elspeth Jackman, a weekly film guide with Simon Carver. Michael Labrum, founder of Labrum's Solicitors, is also offering legal insights and discussing matters of law on the first Wednesday of each month.

Elspeth's show is available on Mondays from 9am and the Film Guide on Fridays from 9am.

Listen live on www.stalbanspodcast.com