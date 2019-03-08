Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Theatre show joins St Albans Podcast

PUBLISHED: 16:10 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 07 June 2019

Ben Tiplady and Susie Wyeth are hosting a new theatre podcast for St Albans.

Ben Tiplady and Susie Wyeth are hosting a new theatre podcast for St Albans.

Archant

The curtain has been raised on a new podcast covering the St Albans theatre scene.

The show forms part of the line-up for The St Albans Podcast with Danny Smith, which launched in April.

The theatre show is hosted by Ben Tiplady, 23, and Susie Wyeth, 38, and features reviews of performances alongside interviews for upcoming shows, previews and debates on topics impacting on the theatrical community.

Host Ben said: "Having been involved in theatre over the past 15 years I've been incredibly impressed with the quality and variety of the theatre on offer in St Albans area.

"I'd love for our show to begin to join the dots and be able to act as a signpost for the amazing work that goes on.

"I've so far been heavily involved with the Abbey Theatre and am looking forward to being exposed to more of the great live theatre that is on our doorstep."

You may also want to watch:

Co-presenter Susie said: "We're really lucky to have a huge range of really great quality theatre in St Albans, but it often surprises me that lots of people don't know how accessible it is.

"The podcast will hopefully draw even more attention to what's on and get people involved in talking about it as well.

"Working on this with Ben is proving really fun as well as we come at it from quite different places. Hopefully the listeners will get a good perspective and enjoy hearing our combined views."

Ben has recently performed with Company of Ten and will be debuting as sound technician for By Way of Murder. Susie has had experience treading the boards most recently for Breakaway Theatre with The Vagina Monologues and as Kate in Taming of the Shrew.

It is available on platforms including Apple Podcasts (iTunes) and Spotify.

The theatre show sits under the main St Albans Podcast which also hosts a weekly show by celebrated local Christian broadcaster Elspeth Jackman, a weekly film guide with Simon Carver. Michael Labrum, founder of Labrum's Solicitors, is also offering legal insights and discussing matters of law on the first Wednesday of each month.

Elspeth's show is available on Mondays from 9am and the Film Guide on Fridays from 9am.

Listen live on www.stalbanspodcast.com

Most Read

Men arrested for rape in St Albans graveyard

St Peter's Church graveyard, where the alleged rape took place. Picture: Chris Telford

St Albans travellers talk to us about their experience

Travellers have pulled up on Bernards Heath, St Albans.

Man indecently exposes himself to girl in St Albans shop

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a girl saw a man indecently exposing himself in Wilko St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

Eight fire engines called to Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

New BBC TV show filmed on St Albans allotments

Helen Errington's allotment, where Worzel Gummidge is being filmed in St Albans. Picture: Helen Errington

Most Read

Men arrested for rape in St Albans graveyard

St Peter's Church graveyard, where the alleged rape took place. Picture: Chris Telford

St Albans travellers talk to us about their experience

Travellers have pulled up on Bernards Heath, St Albans.

Man indecently exposes himself to girl in St Albans shop

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a girl saw a man indecently exposing himself in Wilko St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

Eight fire engines called to Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

New BBC TV show filmed on St Albans allotments

Helen Errington's allotment, where Worzel Gummidge is being filmed in St Albans. Picture: Helen Errington

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Three Welwyn Garden City teens arrested following Oaklands College fire

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Theatre show joins St Albans Podcast

Ben Tiplady and Susie Wyeth are hosting a new theatre podcast for St Albans.

Man jailed for thefts from cars in St Albans and Harpenden

A man was imprisoned for thefts from cars in St Albans and Harpenden. Picture: Archant

Eight fire engines called to Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Increase in noise complaints to Luton Airport

Luton Airport has received an increase in noise complaints in the first quarter of 2019. Picture: Luton Airport
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists