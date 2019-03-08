St Albans Podcast: St Albans church working hard on various charity projects in community

What's on the St Albans Podcast on September 25? Picture: Danny Smith Archant

Find out all about various charity projects organised by a St Albans church on the next episode of the St Albans Podcast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Local broadcaster and host Danny Smith is joined by Yvonne and Sarah from The Vineyard Church's Care Centre to talk about its initiatives in the community.

These include a food bank called Feed, a service to provide children's clothes and meals named Kit and Refuel respectively, a debt and family lawyer service coined Equip, and a community cinema for the elderly called Flicks.

Danny will also welcome Herts Ad food critic Becky Alexander to take a look at the local food and drink scene and Hot Topic aficionados Sam Rolfe and Margie Skinner.

You may also want to watch:

The Hot Topic is a fresh weird and wonderful news story from around the globe each week.

This episode will also feature Herts Ad reporter Franki Berry for the final time. Since January 2018, she and Danny have discussed the local news each week.

Danny said: "Franki is moving on to pastures new and we wish her every success for the future - she will be sorely missed."

St Albans Podcast launched in conjunction with the Herts Ad earlier this year.

The episode will be available from September 25 at 7pm.

Find out more about The Vineyard Church's Care Centre at www.thevineyardchurch.co.uk/compassion