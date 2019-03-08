Advanced search

St Albans Podcast: Snappy September competition for shutterbugs

PUBLISHED: 15:33 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 11 September 2019

What's on the St Albans Podcast for September 11? Picture: Danny Smith

What's on the St Albans Podcast for September 11? Picture: Danny Smith

Archant

Keen photographers around St Albans can develop their skills in a snappy competition this month.

During the September Challenge, shutterbugs have the opportunity to take a variety of themed photographs which are then shared on a Facebook group.

Find out more about this on the St Albans Podcast with host Danny Smith, who will chat with competition organiser Stephanie Belton.

You may also want to watch:

He will also welcome podcast producer Sam Rolfe, frequent contributor Chris Aikman and local character Margie Skinner onto the podcast to talk about another Hot Topic.

This is a whimsical look at a global news story. It complements a regular feature with Herts Ad reporter Franki Berry, who discusses a selection of topical St Albans news stories.

St Albans Podcast launched in conjunction with the Herts Ad earlier this year.

It is next available today (September 11) at 7pm.

For more information about the September Challenge, visit www.stephaniebeltontraining.com/september-challenge-faq

Most Read

Mum of teenager who was sectioned selling signed England rugby shirt for suicide prevention charity

Noah Prigmore has autism, OCD and severe anxiety. His mum, Emma, is hosting a charity auction for The OLLIE Foundation, in which she is selling an England rugby shirt signed by Jason Robinson in a silent auction.

Heavy traffic on M1 due to crash involving a lorry, two cars and coach

Traffic is delayed by up to 45 minutes on the M1 due to a crash between Juction 6a and 7. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

PICTURES: Slimmer who lost 22st setting up weight loss group in Redbourn

Nancy Bowers has dropped 22st in four and a half years and is now 12stone 10lbs. Picture: Slimming World

Sister puts out heartfelt plea for three-legged dog to be returned to her brother

The dog was stolen from outside Tesco in St Peters Street on Tuesday, September 11. Picture: Katie Corley

What would a no-deal Brexit mean for St Albans farmers?

What will a no-deal Brexit mean for St Albans farmers? We asked their views.

Most Read

Mum of teenager who was sectioned selling signed England rugby shirt for suicide prevention charity

Noah Prigmore has autism, OCD and severe anxiety. His mum, Emma, is hosting a charity auction for The OLLIE Foundation, in which she is selling an England rugby shirt signed by Jason Robinson in a silent auction.

Heavy traffic on M1 due to crash involving a lorry, two cars and coach

Traffic is delayed by up to 45 minutes on the M1 due to a crash between Juction 6a and 7. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

PICTURES: Slimmer who lost 22st setting up weight loss group in Redbourn

Nancy Bowers has dropped 22st in four and a half years and is now 12stone 10lbs. Picture: Slimming World

Sister puts out heartfelt plea for three-legged dog to be returned to her brother

The dog was stolen from outside Tesco in St Peters Street on Tuesday, September 11. Picture: Katie Corley

What would a no-deal Brexit mean for St Albans farmers?

What will a no-deal Brexit mean for St Albans farmers? We asked their views.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Herts police release dashcam footage of head-on crash as part of motorbike safety campaign

Dashcam footage of a collision between a car and a mototcyclist has been released as part of Herts police's involvement with the national 2 Wheels campaign. Picture: Herts police

St Albans Podcast: Snappy September competition for shutterbugs

What's on the St Albans Podcast for September 11? Picture: Danny Smith

Young guns get Old Albanian off to a flyer with six-try show

Jamie Townsend (c) of Old Albanian RFC tackles in the match between Old Albanian RFC v Bury St Edmonds. Picture: DANNY LOO

Rejected scheme for retirement village behind St Albans garden centre up for appeal

The Burston Garden Centre on the North Orbital Road. Picture: Google Maps

Sister puts out heartfelt plea for three-legged dog to be returned to her brother

The dog was stolen from outside Tesco in St Peters Street on Tuesday, September 11. Picture: Katie Corley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists