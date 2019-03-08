St Albans Podcast: Snappy September competition for shutterbugs

What's on the St Albans Podcast for September 11? Picture: Danny Smith Archant

Keen photographers around St Albans can develop their skills in a snappy competition this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

During the September Challenge, shutterbugs have the opportunity to take a variety of themed photographs which are then shared on a Facebook group.

Find out more about this on the St Albans Podcast with host Danny Smith, who will chat with competition organiser Stephanie Belton.

You may also want to watch:

He will also welcome podcast producer Sam Rolfe, frequent contributor Chris Aikman and local character Margie Skinner onto the podcast to talk about another Hot Topic.

This is a whimsical look at a global news story. It complements a regular feature with Herts Ad reporter Franki Berry, who discusses a selection of topical St Albans news stories.

St Albans Podcast launched in conjunction with the Herts Ad earlier this year.

It is next available today (September 11) at 7pm.

For more information about the September Challenge, visit www.stephaniebeltontraining.com/september-challenge-faq