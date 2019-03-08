Advanced search

St Albans Podcast: Flamstead interview pays tribute to late journalist

PUBLISHED: 16:28 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 01 October 2019

Guests on the October 2 edition of The St Albans Podcast.

Find out about a special memorial interview on the next edition of the St Albans Podcast.

Host Danny Smith is joined by award-winning sports journalist and author Ian Ridley. In February Ian lost his wife Vikki, a pioneering sports journalist in her own right, to cancer. They worked together creating and running the Flamstead Book Festival and Ian is hosting an event in her honour, entitled "The Vikki Orvice Memorial Interview".

Former Blue Peter and Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas is coming to Flamstead for a special one-off event in memory of the late trailblazing journalist Vikki Orvice, who was a much-loved resident of the Hertfordshire village.

Vikki, who was the first female football writer on a tabloid newspaper when she joined The Sun in 1995, died of cancer in February at the age of 56. She was a co-founder of the Flamstead Book Festival, Books In the Belfry.

Now her husband, writer Ian Ridley, is helping to organise an event at St Leonard's Church in Flamstead on Friday October 11, which will feature Simon Thomas discussing his acclaimed and moving new book Love, Interrupted. More information can be found at www.flamsteadbookfestival.com

Also on the show, regular legal correspondent Michael Labrum will be joining us for our usual feature looking at the law.

Podcast producer Sam Rolfe and local character Margie Skinner also appear with another Hot Topic - a light-hearted look at a weird and wonderful news story from somewhere around the world.

In place of the much-loved Front Page Franki, Danny will be joined by Byline Laura and Middle Spread Matt to look at local news stories from St Albans and beyond.

The next episode is available from Wednesday October 2 at 7pm.

Lorry of chickens overturns on M25 near St Albans

A lorry containing chickens overturned in a crash on the A405 North Orbital Road, near Junction 21A of the M25 for St Albans. Picture: Helixcopters Ltd

Chickens moved following M25 lorry crash near St Albans

The chickens have been moved and the lorry has been righted following the M25 crash near St Albans. Picture: Highways England.

Property Spotlight: A huge Edwardian home in central St Albans

Lemsford Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Stepping up: Expert tips on making the most of your staircase

Stick to the stairs: these patterns are printed on self-adhesive and wipeable paper, cut to size (www.purlfrost.com)

Young footballers kick off season with brand new kit thanks to St Albans barbers

St Albans City Youth FC outside the Village Barber Shop on High Street. Picture: DaraChristineSilva

