St Albans Podcast announces launch of new St Albans City FC show

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 August 2019

The St Albans Podcast has launched its newest show, A Podful of Saints. Left to right: Dave Tavener, Jake Ellacott. Picture: Danny Smith

The St Albans Podcast is celebrating the signing of a football-themed show to its line-up.

The St Albans Podcast has launched its newest show, A Podful of Saints. Left to right: Dave Tavener, Jake Ellacott, and former club secretary Tom Norman. Picture: Danny SmithThe St Albans Podcast has launched its newest show, A Podful of Saints. Left to right: Dave Tavener, Jake Ellacott, and former club secretary Tom Norman. Picture: Danny Smith

Broadcaster Danny Smith is focusing the newest show on his community podcast series on St Albans City FC and called it A Podful of Saints.

The weekly show will cover news, events, and match results, and will feature lifelong fan Jake Ellacott and club media manager Dave Tavener.

Jake said: "This is run by fans for fans, with the aim of building discussion and giving those that follow the club an outlet and a place for discussion.

"We are really keen to offer a number of different views and opinions on what is going on both on and off the pitch at the club, so if you want to get involved please do get in touch."

Dave described it as a "brand new, ground breaking venture for supporters of a non-league club".

A Podful of Saints, which joins four other channels on the St Albans Podcast, comes out every Tuesday at 7am. Email dave@stalbanspodcast.com or jake@stalbanspodcast.com to get in touch.

