St Albans Podcast: St Albans Film Festival just around the corner

What's on this week's St Albans Podcast? It comes out on June 5. Archant

The curtain will soon be raised on this year's St Albans Film Festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

For this week's St Albans Podcast, community broadcaster Danny Smith gets the lowdown on the two week 2019 event programme from festival director Matt Bigg.

It is the sixth time this festival has come to St Albans, which has a rich filmmaking history - it is the birthplace of Arthur Melbourne-Cooper and second home to Stanley Kubrick.

You may also want to watch:

Danny will also be welcoming Michael Labrum to the podcast team, interviewing him for the first of his regular legal advice features.

Michael is the founder of law firm Labrums, which has been trading from St Albans since 1990. He will join Danny on the first Wednesday of every month.

On top of this, the regular features will make a reappearance. Listeners can tune in to hear the weird and wonderful news snippet called Hot Topic with podcast producer Sam Rolfe and local stalwart Ian Rogers and local news round-up with Herts Ad reporter Franki Berry.

St Albans Podcast was launched in conjunction with the Herts Ad earlier this year. The next episode is available from June 5 at 7pm.

St Albans Film Festival takes place from June 25 to July 7. Find out more at www.stalbansfilmfestival.com