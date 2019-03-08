Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans Podcast: Dementia Café celebrates second anniversary

PUBLISHED: 14:40 26 June 2019

Find out what's on Danny Smith's St Albans Podcast this week. Picture: Danny Smith

Find out what's on Danny Smith's St Albans Podcast this week. Picture: Danny Smith

Archant

A Dementia Café in St Albans is celebrating two years of work in the city.

Find out about this and more on this week's episode of the St Albans Podcast, which was launched earlier this year to deliver local news and insights and is hosted by community broadcaster Danny Smith.

He is joined this week by Fiona Harrall from Marshalswick's Dementia Café St Albans.

You may also want to watch:

It meets on alternate Wednesday mornings and recently celebrated its anniversary.

Danny Smith also catches up with the podcast's monthly food and drink correspondent, Herts Ad food columnist Becky Alexander.

A Hot Topic - a light-hearted look at a quirky international news item - will be explored on the show by podcast producer Sam Rolfe and stalwart Ian Rogers.

Starting off each episode is a local news round-up with Herts Ad reporter Franki Berry.

The next episode is available today at 7pm.

Most Read

Woman arrested on suspicion of GBH in St Albans

Police and ambulance parked near the incident in St Albans. Picture: Chris Telford

Plans drawn up for redevelopment of Harpenden Public Halls

Harpenden Public Halls are being turned into housing and business space. Picture: St Albans District Council

Pub licensed for site of former St Albans BHS building

The former BHS site on St Peter's Street in St Albans.

New care home for children with autism and learning disabilities opens in St Albans

At the opening ceremony of the new St Albans care home. Picture: HCC

Major roadworks to cause ‘significant delays’ in St Albans, towards Hatfield

There will be traffic signals on Hatfield Road. Picture: Jim Pearson

Most Read

Woman arrested on suspicion of GBH in St Albans

Police and ambulance parked near the incident in St Albans. Picture: Chris Telford

Plans drawn up for redevelopment of Harpenden Public Halls

Harpenden Public Halls are being turned into housing and business space. Picture: St Albans District Council

Pub licensed for site of former St Albans BHS building

The former BHS site on St Peter's Street in St Albans.

New care home for children with autism and learning disabilities opens in St Albans

At the opening ceremony of the new St Albans care home. Picture: HCC

Major roadworks to cause ‘significant delays’ in St Albans, towards Hatfield

There will be traffic signals on Hatfield Road. Picture: Jim Pearson

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans Podcast: Dementia Café celebrates second anniversary

Find out what's on Danny Smith's St Albans Podcast this week. Picture: Danny Smith

St Albans to take part in tree planting initiative

St Albans District Council is applying to take part in a new tree-planting initiative.

Pub licensed for site of former St Albans BHS building

The former BHS site on St Peter's Street in St Albans.

Health and Wellbeing Board backs plans to renovate hospital services in west Hertfordshire

The Health and Wellbeing Board is backing plans to renovate Watford General, St Albans City and Hemel Hempstead hospitals. Picture: Danny Loo

7 signs your home needs rewiring

It's recommended that your electrical installation is tested every 10 years if you own your home, and every five years if you rent. Picture: iStock/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists