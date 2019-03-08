St Albans Podcast: Dementia Café celebrates second anniversary

A Dementia Café in St Albans is celebrating two years of work in the city.

Find out about this and more on this week's episode of the St Albans Podcast, which was launched earlier this year to deliver local news and insights and is hosted by community broadcaster Danny Smith.

He is joined this week by Fiona Harrall from Marshalswick's Dementia Café St Albans.

It meets on alternate Wednesday mornings and recently celebrated its anniversary.

Danny Smith also catches up with the podcast's monthly food and drink correspondent, Herts Ad food columnist Becky Alexander.

A Hot Topic - a light-hearted look at a quirky international news item - will be explored on the show by podcast producer Sam Rolfe and stalwart Ian Rogers.

Starting off each episode is a local news round-up with Herts Ad reporter Franki Berry.

The next episode is available today at 7pm.