St Albans Podcast: Find out about 10th annual festival in tribute to entrepreneur

What's on the St Albans Podcast for June 19? Picture: Danny Smith Archant

On the next episode of the St Albans Podcast listeners can find out about a tribute festival for a St Albans man who died in a snowboarding accident.

Host Danny Smith is talking to festival organisers Elouise and Eleanor about the event's 10th anniversary.

It was set up by Rob Williams's friends to celebrate his two passions, music and sport, after he died aged 29.

The successful entrepreneur fell down a mountain during a snowboarding trip to Verbier in Switzerland.

Rob's Festival will be held at Beaumont, his former secondary school, and will offer live music, sporting events, stalls, and activities.

It has raised more than £50,000 for The Prince's Trust since it was established.

The event will take place on June 22 at Beaumont School from 12pm to 6.30pm.

Also speaking to Danny this week is Trevor Merriden from the Garden Fields Cricket Club - also known as Men of Fields.

This will be the third time that the sporty dads of pupils at Garden Fields Primary School undertake a large charitable walk together - this time they are striding 85 miles along a prehistoric herdsmen's route.

Men of Fields have raised more than £60,000 to date for Rennie Grove Hospice Care and The Hospice of St Francis.

Regular features of the St Albans Podcast will be returning, including a Hot Topic with producer Sam Rolfe and local stalwart Ian Rogers.

This is a light-hearted look at a news story from somewhere around the globe.

Herts Ad reporter Franki Berry will also be talking to Danny about three of the biggest news stories from the district.

To find out more about Rob's Festival, visit www.beaumontschool.com/robs-festival

Donate to the Men of Fields at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/MenofFields

The St Albans Podcast was launched in conjunction with the Herts Ad earlier this year. The next episode is available tonight (June 19) at 7pm.