Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans Podcast: Celebrating half a century since Conservation Area designation

PUBLISHED: 10:52 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 12 June 2019

Find out what's on this week's St Albans Podcast, which comes out on June 12. Picture: Danny Smith

Find out what's on this week's St Albans Podcast, which comes out on June 12. Picture: Danny Smith

Archant

Half a century ago, St Albans council was one of the first local authorities to designate a Conservation Area around the city.

On this week's St Albans Podcast, community broadcaster Danny Smith will be learning all about its history from Robert Pankhurst, a member of Conservation 50.

This is a collaboration group between the St Albans Civic Society, Abbey Precincts Residents Association and Aboyne Residents Association, which was set up to celebrate the city's 50th conservation anniversary.

You may also want to watch:

Its headline event is a conference on July 6 at Dagnall Street Baptist Church from 2pm.

Host Danny will also be chatting with OVO theatre company chair David Widdowson, who returns to the podcast for his regular feature.

He tells Danny about what is happening around St Albans theatres, for example at the Abbey Theatre, Maltings Arts Theatre, and the Roman Theatre Festival.

Regular highlights on the St Albans Podcast are returning as usual, including local news items from Herts Ad reporter Franki Berry and a light-hearted look at an international story from Sam Rolfe and Ian Rogers.

St Albans Podcast was launched in conjunction with the Herts Ad earlier this year. The next episode is available tonight (June 12) at 7pm.

Most Read

TV chef James Martin added to St Albans Pub in the Park line-up

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans.

How a brave little girl lost her battle with neuroblastoma, but won hearts worldwide

Stacey Turner and Siobhan Mather.

St Albans eight-year-old paying tribute to dad he never knew with charity cycle ride

Ollie Higman-Hall with his mum Kirsty Higman. The eight-year-old is cycling 10 miles for CRY, after his father, Darren, passed away before he was born. Picture: Claire Lane

Memorial concert pays tribute to well-loved St Albans character

The Golden Clerics at FrankFest 2019 at The White Lion. Picture: Chloe Arlidge

Arrested teens released after fire at Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

TV chef James Martin added to St Albans Pub in the Park line-up

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans.

How a brave little girl lost her battle with neuroblastoma, but won hearts worldwide

Stacey Turner and Siobhan Mather.

St Albans eight-year-old paying tribute to dad he never knew with charity cycle ride

Ollie Higman-Hall with his mum Kirsty Higman. The eight-year-old is cycling 10 miles for CRY, after his father, Darren, passed away before he was born. Picture: Claire Lane

Memorial concert pays tribute to well-loved St Albans character

The Golden Clerics at FrankFest 2019 at The White Lion. Picture: Chloe Arlidge

Arrested teens released after fire at Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Tournament joy continues for City Youth sides as U10 West claim Knebworth title

St Albans City Youth's U10 West were the winners of the Knebworth tournament.

St Albans Podcast: Celebrating half a century since Conservation Area designation

Find out what's on this week's St Albans Podcast, which comes out on June 12. Picture: Danny Smith

Appeal for missing man from Harpenden

Have you seen Gavin Lawton? Picture: Herts police

Verulam Reallymoving celebrate wins for young and old alike

Verulam Reallymoving's Jamie Maxen takes the win at Lee Valley.

MP Anne Main and St Albans District Council react to hospital renovation plans

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists