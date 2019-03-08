St Albans Podcast: How can you start Living Life Better?

What's on the next St Albans Podcast. Picture: Danny Smith Archant

A team of St Albans residents have set up an initiative to empower people with alternative treatments for a range of ailments.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Broadcaster Danny Smith finds out all about the Living Life Better project with one of the founders, Dr Richard Pile, on the latest episode of the St Albans Podcast.

Danny has also met up with Sheila and Jo from St Albans and District Cats Protection to discuss how listeners can get involved in some purr-fect volunteering opportunities.

You may also want to watch:

Alongside the regular news roundup with Herts Ad reporter Franki Berry, editor Matt Adams is filling in for Ian Rogers alongside Sam Rolfe to tackle a weird news story from around the world in this week's Hot Topic.

The St Albans Podcast was launched in conjunction with the Herts Ad earlier this year.

The next episode will be available from 7pm tonight (July 31).

Find out more about Living Life Better at www.livinglifebetter.uk