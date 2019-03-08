St Albans Podcast: Local legal expert on controversial outcome of cycling collision case

What's on the St Albans Podcast for July 3? Picture: Danny Smith Archant

A cyclist who knocked over a pedestrian while she was looking at her phone and crossing a London road has been ordered to pay £100,000 in court costs and compensation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Find out more about this case in the latest episode of the St Albans Podcast, hosted by community broadcaster Danny Smith.

St Albans legal expert Michael Labrum, from Labrums Solicitors, discusses the case's outcome and the judge's ruling with Danny. Local author Howard Linskey will also be on the show to speak about his latest book, a World War Two spy thriller called Ungentlemanly Warfare which came out on the anniversary of D-Day, June 6.

You may also want to watch:

Taking a light-hearted look at a news item from around the globe, St Albans Podcast producer Sam Rolfe and local resident Ian Rogers also appear for their weekly Hot Topic segment.

Additionally, Herts Ad reporter Franki Berry returns with the biggest stories from St Albans district.

The St Albans Podcast was launched in April in conjunction with the Herts Ad, to deliver local news and insights.

The next episode is available from Wednesday July 3 at 7pm.