St Albans Podcast: Local legal expert on controversial outcome of cycling collision case

PUBLISHED: 13:30 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 03 July 2019

What's on the St Albans Podcast for July 3? Picture: Danny Smith

A cyclist who knocked over a pedestrian while she was looking at her phone and crossing a London road has been ordered to pay £100,000 in court costs and compensation.

Find out more about this case in the latest episode of the St Albans Podcast, hosted by community broadcaster Danny Smith.

St Albans legal expert Michael Labrum, from Labrums Solicitors, discusses the case's outcome and the judge's ruling with Danny. Local author Howard Linskey will also be on the show to speak about his latest book, a World War Two spy thriller called Ungentlemanly Warfare which came out on the anniversary of D-Day, June 6.

Taking a light-hearted look at a news item from around the globe, St Albans Podcast producer Sam Rolfe and local resident Ian Rogers also appear for their weekly Hot Topic segment.

Additionally, Herts Ad reporter Franki Berry returns with the biggest stories from St Albans district.

The St Albans Podcast was launched in April in conjunction with the Herts Ad, to deliver local news and insights.

The next episode is available from Wednesday July 3 at 7pm.

CCTV appeal after teenage girl raped in St Albans

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into a rape in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

St Albans burglar arrested after being spotted on CCTV

A St Albans burglar was arrested after being spotted by a CCTV operator. Picture: Archant

Before and after: The Markyate pub that’s been turned into a fabulous family home

The Sun Inn Coach House, High Street, Markyate as it looks today. Picture: Ashtons

St Albans care home forced to apologise for ‘injustices’ to woman in care

Audrey and her husband.

Luton named among gazumping hotspots

Oak Road, Luton. Picture: Google Street View

