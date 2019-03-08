St Albans Podcast: Top tips for delicious summer holiday cuisines

The next episode of the St Albans Podcast will be available from July 24. Picture: Danny Smith Archant

Summer has finally arrived and many people in St Albans will be enjoying cuisines from around the world when they jet set off to their holiday destinations.

Listen to the St Albans Podcast this week, hosted by community broadcaster Danny Smith, for holiday food tips from food and drink correspondent Becky Alexander.

She will also discuss vegan fairs, fine dining at a bargain price, and recent blazes at popular eateries - The Plough Sleapshyde and The Camp Fish and Chips - earlier this month.

Danny will also be joined by Susanne and Jo from Harpenden Writers, a group which started nearly 22 years ago and meet on the first Friday of the month on Southdown Road.

Susanne looks after the group's programme and shares some highlights from the forthcoming season.

Loyal podcast listeners will recognise the regular features which are returning once again - a light-hearted look at an international Hot Topic news story with podcast producer Sam Rolfe and Ian Rogers and a local news round-up with Herts Advertiser reporter Franki Berry.

The St Albans Podcast was launched in conjunction with the Herts Ad earlier this year.

The next episode will be available from 7pm tonight (July 24).