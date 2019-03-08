Advanced search

St Albans Podcast: Top tips for delicious summer holiday cuisines

PUBLISHED: 12:55 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 24 July 2019

The next episode of the St Albans Podcast will be available from July 24. Picture: Danny Smith

The next episode of the St Albans Podcast will be available from July 24. Picture: Danny Smith

Archant

Summer has finally arrived and many people in St Albans will be enjoying cuisines from around the world when they jet set off to their holiday destinations.

Listen to the St Albans Podcast this week, hosted by community broadcaster Danny Smith, for holiday food tips from food and drink correspondent Becky Alexander.

She will also discuss vegan fairs, fine dining at a bargain price, and recent blazes at popular eateries - The Plough Sleapshyde and The Camp Fish and Chips - earlier this month.

You may also want to watch:

Danny will also be joined by Susanne and Jo from Harpenden Writers, a group which started nearly 22 years ago and meet on the first Friday of the month on Southdown Road.

Susanne looks after the group's programme and shares some highlights from the forthcoming season.

Loyal podcast listeners will recognise the regular features which are returning once again - a light-hearted look at an international Hot Topic news story with podcast producer Sam Rolfe and Ian Rogers and a local news round-up with Herts Advertiser reporter Franki Berry.

The St Albans Podcast was launched in conjunction with the Herts Ad earlier this year.

The next episode will be available from 7pm tonight (July 24).

Most Read

Suspected landmine found in London Colney

A suspected landmine was discovered in London Colney. Picture: John Andrews

Police called to Verulamium Park following reports of a man wielding an axe

Police were called to Verulamium Park last night after receiving reports of a man with an axe.

Jack Wills closed due to alleged financial problem

Jack Wills in St Albans has a legal notice stuck to the door saying that the rent has not been paid and the landlord is taking back the property.

Harpenden drivers warned of ‘significant delays’ for Katherine Warington School roadworks

There will be traffic lights near the new Katherine Warington School junction. Picture: Google Maps

Property Spotlight: A unique family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

Octagon House, Marshalswick Lane, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

