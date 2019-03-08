St Albans Podcast: Entrepreneur discusses penning chapter of collaborative book

What's on this week's St Albans Podcast? It is available from July 10. Picture: Danny Smith Archant

A St Albans entrepreneur, who has written about her traumatic past in a collaborative charity book, will feature on the St Albans Podcast this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Angela Peart is one of 12 women to pen a chapter of When She Rises, a book about women overcoming pain and adversity to live their dreams.

Podcast host Danny Smith learns more about the book, which is raising money for charity One Woman at a Time.

He is also joined by theatre correspondent and chair of OVO theatre company, David Widdowson.

You may also want to watch:

David, who also manages the Maltings Arts Theatre, will share with listeners everything that is happening on the local theatre scene.

Kicking off the whole episode is Herts Ad reporter Franki Berry, who goes through a selection of local news stories.

This complements the podcast's weekly Hot Topic - a weird and wonderful news story from around the world which is sourced by podcast producer Sam Rolfe and local stalwart Ian Rogers.

The episode is available from 7pm today (July 10).

Find out more about One Woman at a Time at www.onewomanatatime.co.uk