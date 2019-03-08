Advanced search

St Albans Podcast: Exploring anxiety and modern technology with local author

PUBLISHED: 16:25 14 August 2019

What's coming up on the St Albans Podcast this week?

Archant

Modern technology is gradually infiltrating our lives, but what are the consequences?

Broadcaster Danny Smith explores these themes in his chat with author James Carol during the latest episode of the St Albans Podcast.

James' new book, 17 Church Row, is a psychological thriller exploring themes of anxiety, panic attacks and modern technology.

Listeners can also hear from podcast producer Sam Rolfe and contributors Chris Aikman and Margie Skinner, who have light-hearted insights about another Hot Topic.

This is a weird and wonderful international news story which complements a regular feature from Herts Ad reporter Franki Berry.

She discusses three local news stories from the past week.

The St Albans Podcast was launched in conjunction with the Herts Ad earlier this year.

It is next available today (August 14) at 7pm.

Travellers move on from Harpenden Common

Travellers have left Harpenden Common this morning.

Dead stag still decomposing by St Albans roadside

The dead stag is still decomposing by the road over a week after it was found dead, without antlers.

St Albans man forced to barricade rat in cupboard during infestation

Lee Sharman had to barricade a rat infestation on the balcony of his second-floor flat on Lemsford Road. Picture: Lee Sharman

St Albans residents unhappy about bus service changes

A bus stop in Mayne Avenue, St Albans. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

County council terminates contract with waste disposal company Veolia

Nearly 5,000 staff at Cambridgeshire County Council will reduce and re-use plastics before recycling in a bid to tackle waste. Picture: Alexis Duclos

