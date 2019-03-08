St Albans Podcast: Exploring anxiety and modern technology with local author

Modern technology is gradually infiltrating our lives, but what are the consequences?

Broadcaster Danny Smith explores these themes in his chat with author James Carol during the latest episode of the St Albans Podcast.

James' new book, 17 Church Row, is a psychological thriller exploring themes of anxiety, panic attacks and modern technology.

Listeners can also hear from podcast producer Sam Rolfe and contributors Chris Aikman and Margie Skinner, who have light-hearted insights about another Hot Topic.

This is a weird and wonderful international news story which complements a regular feature from Herts Ad reporter Franki Berry.

She discusses three local news stories from the past week.

The St Albans Podcast was launched in conjunction with the Herts Ad earlier this year.

It is next available today (August 14) at 7pm.