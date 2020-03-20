St Albans BID plea to shop local amid ‘devastating’ impact of coronavirus on businesses

Mandy McNeil and the St Albans BID have sent out a plea to customers to use local companies' delivery service to keep them in business. Picture: Loudbird PR Archant

St Albans businesses are urging people to use the local market, shops and hospitality businesses, while also being mindful of social distancing and government guidelines or from the comfort from their own couch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some St Albans businesses are using deliveroo and other delivery services to keep thir businesses afloat as people steer clear of pubs and restaurants. Picture: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo Some St Albans businesses are using deliveroo and other delivery services to keep thir businesses afloat as people steer clear of pubs and restaurants. Picture: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

The plea is to ensure the survival of local businesses, and many have adopted delivery services to help customers follow government advice to help stop the spread of the virus.

St Albans Business Improvement District (BID) – which represents retail, hospitality and attractions in the area – and Save St Albans Pubs have a stark warning for the community in the current crisis: “Our much loved local pubs, restaurants and shops are on the verge of collapse if we stop using them and turn to national online organisations at this time.”

Co-chair of St Albans BID, Mandy McNeil who also sits on the Save St Albans Pubs board, says: “Time has run out. Many of our St Albans businesses have a week left at the most, before they will shut their doors forever.

“Some have shut their doors temporarily but will deliver, and many are looking at closing completely if they don’t see a glimmer of hope.

“This is the truth – they need cash, now, to pay their staff for the period of closure, if not longer.

“If they don’t get it, they won’t be taking on debt they can never repay. Their staff are like family and any way we can help our St Albans business family keep St Albans residents paid, knowing they have a job to come back to, will make St Albans strong.”

“Please shop in St Albans today, visit the market on market day while it is open, go online and buy from a St Albans shop or restaurant pub or market trader.

“We know that this is a terrible time for everyone, but people are still shopping and still eating, it’s just about where you are spending your money. Many St Albans businesses run an online business already, or have set up a delivery service in the past few days. If local people start supporting the Shop St Albans Online effort, we may be able to save some.

“The plea to the St Albans public is this: order a takeaway from your favourite St Albans restaurant, buy your mum a mother’s day gift from a local retailer – keep the local economy going so that when this is all over, we still have a city that is operating.”

The below list provides details on where to shop local online and is being updated on a daily basis. See Enjoy St Albans and Shop St Albans for further details

Pubs:

• Craft & Cleaver now offer takeaway and delivery. Call 01727 568300 and visit facebook.com/CraftCleaver to view the menu.

• Farr Brew in Wheathampstead are delivering the pub to your door. Go to farrbrew.com and place your order or call 07967 998820

• The Lower Red Lion, St. Albans are now offering a take away menu 12pm to 9pm Monday to Saturday which includes the new Pie Stop Menu. Collection only. Call 01727 855669 to place your order or email david@TheLowerRedLion.co.uk for information.

• Ye Olde Fighting Cocks is offering a takeaway and delivery service. The new menu will be on the pub’s Facebook page and call 01727 869152 to order.

• Great Northern is offering a delivery service within walking distance, from 5pm to 8.30pm Tuesday to Saturday – call 01727 730867

Restaurants

• Bar Meze in St Albans is now offering takeaway. Call on 01727 847799 to order or view the menu at www.barmeze.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

• The Beech House is offering a new takeaway menu, which is available on its website, beechhousestalbans.co.uk. To put in an order for collection or delivery, call 01727 701230.

• The Bishops Caveis offering a takeaway service on their cheese, beers and wines. Call 07458930983​

• The Fleetville Larder is offering a deli delivery service within St Albans. Call 01727 863237

• George Street Canteen now offer a free local delivery service on orders over £10 on the whole food menu. You can also buy eggs at George Street Canteen, or add them to your delivery. 9am to 3pm weekdays and weekends. Call 01727 831540 to order and view the menu on its Facebook page

• Hatch on Holywell Hill offer a takeaway menu. Call 01727 838390 to order.

• Infuse Modern Indian Bistro - order on 01727 899446 for collection and enjoy delicious food from Infuse Indian Modern Indian Bistro in the comfort of your home. Visit https://infuselounge.co.uk/ to view the menu. For delivery order via Deliveroo and Ubereats.

• Per Tutti is offering a takeaway service - call 01727 839991 to place your order and Per Tutti will have your food ready for you to collect. Visit https://pertuttirestaurant.co.uk/ to see the menu.

• The Pudding Stopis offering free delivery to St Albans, Harpenden and Redbourn. For more information, go to thepuddingstop.com

• The Ridgeway Fish Bar at The Quadrant, Marshalswick are now offering deliveries via Just Eat. Go to www.just-eat.co.uk

• Saute Grill have are now offering delivery! Call 01727 811889 to place your order. View the menu at https://www.sautegrill.co.uk/

• Street Cafe has a new takeway menu. View menus at https://www.streetcafe.comand to make an order, call 01727 568187.

• Tabure now offer a take away delivery or collection service. Call 01727 569068 to order and view the menu on their website https://www.tabure.co.uk/

• Thai Rack are offering free delivery for orders over £20 within a 3 mile radius. Call to order on 01727 850055 Or view the menu at http://www.thairack.com

Harpenden:

• Bar Azita in Harpenden is offering a new takeaway service so that the people can still enjoy a tapas fiesta from home, with 15 per cent off on food for collection. Call 01582 460 448 to put in your order. barazita.co.uk

• The Yard Pizzeria in Harpenden is offering a collection and delivery service. Drivers will not be accepting cash so orders can me made over the phone by calling 01582 967895 or through Justeat and Deliveroo. Opening hours have changed to: 5pm to 10pm Tuesday to Sunday.

• Bangkok Lounge Harpenden – The British Bangladeshi Caterers Association is extremely concerned for the elderly and vulnerable who may have to self isolate.

As part of the BBCA initiative, Bangkok Lounge Harpenden are offering a free meal every day to any elderly person who is self-isolating.

The self-isolating person needs to ring the restaurant and place their order.

Ideally, a member of their family should collect the order but If they don’t have any relatives nearby, then our members will do all that is possible to get the meal to their door.

To make an order, call 01582 461282. bangkoklounge.com