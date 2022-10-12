A playwright from St Albans has claimed that American actress Marilyn Monroe was murdered.

The star of 'There's No Business Like Show Business', 'Some Like it Hot' and 'The Seven Year Itch' died on August 5, 1962.

Her death was recorded as suicide, a detail reflected in Netflix's latest production 'Blonde' - a film inspired by the life of the screen icon.

St Albans playwright Vicki McKellar says that she was "appalled" at Netflix's biopic, and has revealed seven reasons as to why she believes that she was murdered.

Vicki is the co-creator of 'The Marilyn Conspiracy', a play which re-enacts the last four days of Marilyn Monroe's life.

The play also details the six hours after Marilyn Monroe's death, in which the police were not called.

The Hertfordshire local has claimed that - having spent four years researching the actress' life - the Netflix film "horribly taints her memory".

Vicki McKellar said: "I spent four years extensively researching Marilyn’s life and death when writing The Marilyn Conspiracy with Guy (Masterson), and looking at all the evidence, I am absolutely convinced she was murdered.

"I was appalled by Blonde’s portrayal of Marilyn as a one-dimensional, drug-addicted, mentally disturbed victim who was simply used and abused by men.

"Marilyn was a construct, a persona, and the new film didn’t let us see the real Norma Jean, who was well-read, witty and funny.

"She was a fantastic actress, a great businesswoman and the most iconic screen goddess cinema has ever seen.

"I do not believe she committed suicide, as Blonde depicts, but that she was murdered because she knew too much about a delicate political landscape.

"I think the movie is an abomination and horribly taints her memory.”

McKellar's seven reasons as to why she believes that Marilyn Monroe was murdered include:

"The autopsy revealed that Marilyn had enough drugs in her system to kill four people, but there was no residue of the sleeping tablets she was taking found in her stomach. How did the drugs get into her system?"

"Two medical specialists in America both determined that the internal injuries sustained to her colon showed signs of purple discolouration, indicating that drugs had been forcibly inserted inside her."

"There was a massive cover-up after her death and when the investigation was re-opened in 1982, significant police files had gone missing. What happened to that evidence?"

"In Marilyn’s last nude photo shoot, she confessed to photographer Norman Mailer that she had affairs with both President Kennedy, and his brother Bobby, and was planning to “blow the lid off this whole damn thing.” Marilyn, who told friends she was convinced that she was being bugged, was found dead days later."

"The first police officer on the scene found her in a strange solider-like position with her arms by her side and no drinking receptacle by the bed. So how did she swallow so many drugs?"

"Neighbours reportedly saw Bobby Kennedy at Marilyn’s house twice on the day she died. On the second occasion, he arrived with two mystery men. She was found dead hours later."

"Marilyn was found unconscious by her housekeeper at 10.30pm. The police were finally called at 04:25am the next morning. What happened in those missing 6 hours?"

Vicki McKellar and Guy Masterson's 'The Marilyn Conspiracy' premiered at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

With 2022 marking 60 years since her passing, the duo are now developing a film script, and are in the process of searching for financiers and producers to transform their play into a feature-length film.

A promotional poster for 'The Marilyn Conspiracy' reads: "August 1962, Marilyn Monroe is at the height of her powers.

"We meet her at her house party, celebrating a big new contract with Fox.

"Seven guests celebrate with her.

"Three days later, she is found naked and unconscious on her bed at 10.35pm... An hour later, she's dead.

"The same seven people gather in her living room after midnight to discuss what to do... They don't call the police until 4.30am.

"Marilyn's death is recorded as suicide... Was it?"