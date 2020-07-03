St Albans play areas set to reopen tomorrow

Play areas in St Albans are set to reopen tomorrow, along with pubs, restaurants and hairdressers following a government announcement last month.

St Albans City and District Council has posted on its website to inform parents that children’s play areas will begin to open from Saturday, July 4.

It said: “In line with government advice we will start reopening all play areas owned by SADC on Saturday We are aiming to have all sites reopened by Monday, July 6.

“Advice when visiting our play areas – follow the current social distance guidelines when visiting and encourage your children to do the same. If the playground is busy, consider coming back at a later time. Talk to your children about this possibility before visiting.

“Wash your and your children’s hands before and after visiting. Take hand sanitiser with you and consider taking a bottle of water for if your children’s hands get covered in mud. Ensure your children are using hand sanitiser frequently.

“Follow and adhere to all current government advice in addition to the above guidance.

“Please check with your Town or Parish Council regarding the status of the play facilities managed by them.”

On the other hand, Harpenden Town Council took to Facebook today to remind people that its play areas remain closed.

It said: “Harpenden Town Council’s play areas currently remain closed, but we are working through government guidance and hope to reopen our play areas in the near future.”